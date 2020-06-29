Why Stranger Issues’ Finn Wolfhard Says It Was Particularly Sad When Season 4’s Production Shut Down

I do not learn about you, however I can’t wait to see what Season Four of Stranger Issues holds for followers, as a result of there are tons of questions nonetheless about every little thing that is occurring. With the tease we acquired of Hopper doing laborious labor in what seems to be a Russian jail work camp, we must always get some extra particulars on how that nation discovered the Upside Down and what they’re making an attempt to do with it. Plus, we’ll must get Hopper again to Hawkins, together with Joyce, the Byers boys, and Eleven. So, there needs to be no scarcity of action-packed and monster-filled scenes for us to get pleasure from this time round.