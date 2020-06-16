Why Strictly 2020 needs Bruno Tonioli more than ever

Strictly Come Dancing has modified immensely all through its 16 years on BBC One. We’ve seen a wider vary of dance genres carried out, a rise in contestants collaborating and over time, we’ve misplaced and gained hosts, professionals and judges.

Nevertheless, viewers have at all times been in a position to depend on one man to maintain Strictly at its campy finest, and that’s Bruno Tonioli. A decide since day one of many celeb dance competitors, ballroom dancer and choreographer Bruno has pumped vitality into each collection of Strictly along with his witty critiques, overdramatic reactions and manic theatrical supply.

Whereas Strictly followers had been undoubtedly excited to see the Italian firecracker again on our screens this autumn, current experiences counsel that Bruno could pull out of Strictly 2020. With the coronavirus pandemic making worldwide journey nearly unattainable, Bruno wont be capable of journey backwards and forwards to the US every week to movie each Strictly and America’s Dancing with the Stars concurrently.

Numerous modifications to Strictly’s 2020 collection have already been reported this 12 months – from the scrapping of its stay studio viewers, stay band and Blackpool week, to the potential quarantining of pros and celebrities weeks earlier than the competitors begins. However these modifications are purely superficial – who needs a studio viewers when the core components of Strictly are nonetheless there? The dynamic solid of gifted professionals, charismatic but knowledgable judges and vibrant dance routines mixed with a brand new set of sequinned celebs and Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s chemistry create the successful method for Strictly.

Nevertheless, Strictly Come Dancing with out Bruno is like Tess Daly with out a co-host – one thing doesn’t really feel proper. With out the 64-year-old dancer, Strictly feels undressed, unbalanced and unfinished and whereas the rumours of his collection 18 absence are at the moment unconfirmed, COVID-19 has impacted Strictly in so some ways already that the BBC (and the British public) can’t afford to lose him.

And not using a studio viewers to offer the present’s upbeat ambiance, Strictly will want Bruno to ship his trademark high-energy, arm-flailing critiques while leaping out of his chair a number of occasions every episode. The dearth of applause and standing ovations are certain to affect the temper of the room for each viewers at dwelling and the nervous contestants, so Tess, Claudia, the {couples} and all of the judges might want to carry their A-game for Strictly to really feel as magical as standard.

With out Bruno, the present’s scoreboard may additionally really feel a bit lack-lustre as less-gifted contestants usually depend on Bruno’s persistently beneficiant marking, which at all times offsets Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas’ lower-numbered paddles. You may at all times depend on Bruno to dish out a seven when a routine solely realistically deserves a 5.

On the subject of Craig, Bruno is the ying to Craig’s yang, the nice cop to Craig’s dangerous cop, the fairy godmother to Craig’s evil queen. Bruno showers contestants with fiery compliments to thaw Craig’s icy critiques. With out the duo’s pantomime-esque chemistry, will the judges’ critiques proceed to entertain viewers or will we begin fast-forwarding by way of to the scores?

Previously when Bruno or some other decide has been absent, quite a lot of visitor judges have stuffed his seat, together with Alfonso Ribeiro, Jennifer Gray and Donny Osmond – all of whom have competed on Strictly’s US counterpart. Nevertheless, none of them have introduced the identical zest, hilarity, animation or vary that Bruno delivers each single episode.

Whereas after all the well being and security of everybody on the Strictly staff ought to take precedence, it can actually be such a disgrace for Strictly 2020 to occur with out Bruno, who many regard because the face, coronary heart and soul of the long-running household present. The collection’ fanbase will probably be watching it doesn’t matter what, because the British public desperately needs the comforting hug of leisure that’s Strictly in these tumultuous occasions, however Bruno’s bubbly brightness will undoubtedly be missed.

Strictly 2020 will air later within the 12 months. If you happen to’re in search of more to look at, take a look at our TV Information.