Why Studios Are Thrilled by Delay – Variety

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences did the one factor it might do — postpone the 2021 Oscars.

It was assumed for fairly a while that the 93rd Academy Awards could be delayed due to COVID-19, however up till Monday, the large query was for a way lengthy. The reply: two months, to April 25.

Even when the coronavirus pandemic stays unpredictable, a two-month postponement appears logical. The truth is, the Oscars routinely passed off in March or April till the Academy switched to a February date within the early 2000s.

“It is a a lot wanted increase for these movies who might have been stalled in post-production,” an Academy member stated.

The qualifying launch deadline has additionally been pushed to Feb. 28, 2021, as a substitute of Dec. 31, 2020. “Given every little thing that has been occurring, the additional time is essential,” the supply stated.

Earlier than the date change, a number of Oscar contenders had been dealing with the potential of bailing out of the 2021 Oscars in favor a 2022 run as a result of they most likely wouldn’t have had sufficient time to complete manufacturing and post-production by the tip of the 12 months. Among the many movies that might profit from the additional time are Ridley Scott’s “The Final Duel” starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon and Baz Luhrman’s untitled Elvis Presley movie.

And what concerning the movies that had been already within the pipeline for a 2020 launch? No launch modifications have been introduced following the Oscar information. Nevertheless, might a movie like Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of “West Aspect Story” transfer from its vacation time launch to one thing nearer to nominations voting, which begins March 5 and closes March 10.

Regardless of the case could also be, nominations shall be introduced on March 15 forward of the Oscars telecast on ABC on April 25.

Whereas no official date modifications have been introduced for Oscar pre-cursors, together with the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, the PGAs and DGAs, and the Spirit Awards, postponements are anticipated.

“Who is aware of what awards season goes to appear to be?” an awards advisor stated. “However at the very least we all know when the Oscars are. That’s a superb begin.”