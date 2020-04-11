Why Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Says Harley Quinn’s Story Arc Was ‘Eviscerated’

His emotions about Harley Quinn echo a lot of the criticism that arose surrounding Suicide Squad when it first hit theaters in 2016. It additionally as soon as once more reminds followers that David Ayer was simply as sad with Suicide Squad as many different had been. He’s been very clear that the film was not how he envisioned it, because of in depth reshoots and edits that had been out of his management. Final 12 months, he strongly hinted that his model of the movie was centered on Harley Quinn and her escape from her abusive relationship with the Joker.