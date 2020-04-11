Why Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Says Harley Quinn’s Story Arc Was ‘Eviscerated’

Depart a Remark
David Ayer has by no means been shy in sharing his true emotions about Suicide Squad. The film’s director has truly been considered one of its most vocal critics, particularly in the case of how a few of its plot factors performed out. His newest level of competition is Harley Quinn’s story arc, which he says the studio mainly eviscerated.
Throughout a current Twitter Q&A, one fan requested if Gotham Metropolis Sirens was nonetheless within the works, which sparked a little bit of a debate as to who ought to direct that movie. When one consumer argued {that a} girl ought to direct the movie as a result of they felt that Suicide Squad completely botched the portrayal of Harley Quinn, David Ayer weighed in:
His emotions about Harley Quinn echo a lot of the criticism that arose surrounding Suicide Squad when it first hit theaters in 2016. It additionally as soon as once more reminds followers that David Ayer was simply as sad with Suicide Squad as many different had been. He’s been very clear that the film was not how he envisioned it, because of in depth reshoots and edits that had been out of his management. Final 12 months, he strongly hinted that his model of the movie was centered on Harley Quinn and her escape from her abusive relationship with the Joker.
Regardless of the backlash to Suicide Squad’s portrayal of Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie’s efficiency was an enormous hit, which led Warner Bros. to greenlight a solo movie for her. Birds of Prey positively helped Harley Quinn rewrite her narrative and served as a way more empowering movie that gave the character her due. At this level, given every little thing he’s informed us up till now, it looks like Harley Quinn’s story arc in Birds of Prey is way nearer to what he initially imagined for her.
David Ayer has been more than pleased to have interaction followers on Twitter in conversations about Suicide Squad and its fallout within the years because it was launched. He routinely solutions followers’ questions on his authentic intention for the film and has additionally weighed in on the way forward for the franchise. He’s even thrown his assist behind James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. That goes to indicate that even when he has some bitter grapes about how his personal mission went down, he can set these apart — and that’s positively admirable.
Followers who may be dissatisfied that David Ayer received’t let free in a stay Suicide Squad commentary can take coronary heart. He’s left loads of hints on social media about his misgivings past Harley Quinn’s storyline, and it’s fairly possible that he’ll weigh in once more sooner or later if he sees one thing that strikes a chord on social media.
Followers of Harley Quinn will have the ability to see her be a part of forces with Process Drive X as soon as once more when The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021.
