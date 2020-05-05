Why Suicide Squad Director’s ‘Coronary heart Breaks’ For Jared Leto

Whereas the ‘Broken’ tattoo went unexplained in Suicide Squad, David Ayer revealed after the film’s launch that Joker acquired it after his tooth have been smashed out by Batman in retaliation for Joker killing Jason Todd, a.ok.a. Robin. Ayer additionally famous forward of Suicide Squad’s launch that he gave Joker tattoos is as a result of he took inspiration from “drug lords on Instagram.” That, mixed with the extra trendy comics affect that Ayer talked about in his Twitter publish, and also you get the DC Prolonged Universe’s Joker, who’s been clashing with Batman for years by the point Suicide Squad kicks off.