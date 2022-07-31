Why Super Nintendo JRPGs Still Excite Us More Than 30 Years Later

Super Nintendo was the console that was my absolute baptism in the JRPG. I remember spending entire summers playing non-stop RPG after game. Today I remember them, I tell you which ones are essential and why they have changed my life as a player.

It’s summer and you have no idea what to play. You want a long adventure that touches your heart and changes you inside, and you can’t find anything on Steam. I recommend that you do not embark on a current title. Travel to the past, go back to the 90s and to the Super Nintendo catalogue. Before continuing, I assure you that everything I am going to tell you in this article is not retro posturing. Every JRPG I’m going to talk to you about today is wonderful and perfectly playable today. And what is more important, behind each one of them there is a journey, an adventure and some friends that will stay with you forever. That is the magic of the 16-bit Nintendo JRPG, but why specifically the titles of this console are so special? The reason is the conjunction of several factors. The first is the quality of your pixel. The most popular role-playing games in Japan began their journey on the NES. The graphic quality of the 8-bit Nintendo allowed few frills. His memory was not able to give us too beautiful worlds, excessively defined characters or powerful scenes. There was a desire to take everything that had been learned from that primitive pixel with the first Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy, and revolutionize it.

On the other hand, the 90s were magical years in terms of Japanese creativity. The anime and manga were at their best and, personally, it is the stage that I have most enjoyed reading and watching Cowboy Bebop, Evangelion and Dragon Ball Z. That energy, those stories and those lines traveled to the video game, especially the role. And to all that was added that the JRPG was a favorite genre for the Japanese, and that the Super Nintendo swept sales. That said, the following are fantastic role-playing video games that you have to enjoy and that were made strong by what I just told you. There are things in them that we have never seen again, and that is why we must vindicate them. I start with one of my favorites: Super Mario RPG. this title is magical. Its story works, but what’s glorious is its cast of characters, its combat, and its world design. I’ve always had a crush on Geno because he’s a prototype of the future Vincent from Final Fantasy VII, but also his world map.

Its design is like that of a donut. You see the end of the road when you start it, because the end is the beginning; and it is one full of surprises, secrets and mysteries. Also, it’s not as colorful or bland as Paper Mario or Mario & Luigi. It is a game with grit and darkness. I love this Super Mario RPG because it’s daring and it’s not afraid to mix ideas to offer us something new. I miss that now in the JRPG. I think the genre is too lost in pretty graphics, in trying to use open worlds to their advantage or evoke the unfunny past. My recommendation is that you play it on a Super Nes Mini.

Final Fantasy VI

For me, Final Fantasy VI is the video game that best understands narration through the pixelThe next must-have JRPG is Final Fantasy VI. It is because it is pure theater. The scene where Sabin, Cyan and Shadow ride the Phantom Train to save Cyan’s family is magical, as is the scene in the opera, the moment when the group is split up by falling down a waterfall or their villain, Kefka. For me it is the video game that best understands narration through the pixel. You can enjoy this title in the remastering that came to Steam. It has some censorship, but it is translated and very well finished. By the time you reach its conclusion, all the stories that current JRPGs tell you will seem flabby.

Good stories, daring, risk and top gameplay

Chrono Trigger

The characters of Final Fantasy VI will stay with me forever because of their stories, because of how I traveled with them, and because of the outcome of their stories. However, if there is a game that gets you fall in love with their heroes for the gameplay, that’s Chrono Trigger. There are many, many good things to say about this great game, but the one that is most important to me is how the group expresses itself through their attacks. When you start a fight, you don’t go to an auxiliary game screen like in Final Fantasy. The warriors reposition themselves and can do combo attacks. That forces you to think: “I have to take this one to the party, how well these two understand each other…” That’s enough for Chrono Trigger to make each character feel like a friend, since you don’t want them to be separated. What’s great is that he does it with gameplay, taking turn-based combat and aesthetic representation through the pixel as his own. This is no longer seen today. Either leave turns behind or work on game systems, but not on how the story relates to the gameplay to this point.

Secret of Evermore

Jugad a Secret of Evermore sin dudarBut if we have to talk about an inseparable couple, I have to claim my beloved Secret of Evermore, to Dark Souls 2 of the Super Nintendo JRPG. A video game that will always live in the shadow of Secret of Mana for having fewer playable options than him, but I love it. Secret of Evermore drags a boy and his dog for different historical settings, and in them you will find monsters and grotesque situations. I still remember with special affection the market and its dealings, the forest in which I got lost so many times, the search for ingredients and the enormous illusion that made me imagine what new century it would make me travel to. In addition, it is a unique video game. It was the first one that made us wonder: is a JRPG an RPG made in Japan or is it a genre in itself? Because its development was Western. After him, games like the recent French Edge of Eternity often remind us of this question, still unanswered. Play Secret of Evermore without hesitation, although the problem is that, today, it is difficult to reach him through official channels.

Illusion of Time

The time when Illusion of Time, Secret of Evermore, and later Terranigma landed in Spain was wonderful. It was the awakening of JRPG in Spanish in our territory. I still remember those huge cardboard boxes these games came in, with their cartridge, instruction manual, and game guides. Illusion of Time is also another one of those very charming JRPGs. Played today I think it is inferior to the ones I have mentioned here, but it still has a duende. I don’t know why, but I remember it as a game that gave me a lot of loneliness. I think it was because of its central characters encased in statues. You don’t take a whole team of warriors here, but you can alternate control of Will with the dark knight Freedan and with Shadow. They walk alone through the world and, as does their brother Terranigma, criticizes our way of treating the planet and who we are as human beings: light and darkness in continuous collision. I remember it very fondly. Doesn’t it happen to you that there is video games that hug you when do you think of them?

We wouldn’t be the same without SNES JRPGs

Terranigma

Terranigma finished what Illusion of Time had left unfinished. With the Earth in a deplorable state, we travel through its historical events to bring it back to life. This Quintet video game also came in Spanish, and it continues to be played very well to this day. And that’s something important, because it’s an AJRPG. There are no turns, but battles and more battles in active time. There’s something I really like about Illusion of Time, Terranigma and my favorite from the Mega Drive: Soleil. Something that also traveled to Final Fantasy VII: the environmental message. I think that many JRPGs that are made now lack message, politics, ecology or knowing how to go further. They fall too much into the shonen meme and don’t finish resonating inside me. I was able to talk to Naoki Yoshida a few days ago about Final Fantasy XVI, and he was happy to hear that he somewhat shared this opinion.

Secret of Evermore

When we leave the 90s behind, what we remember is how a JRPG has changed us with its messageHe told me that it is impossible to talk about certain issues, or have depth, without talking about politics, without working out the heart of the message behind the story. Because when the years go by, when we leave the 90s so far behind, what we remember is not the gameplay, the story or the characters, but how a JRPG has changed us through its message. And that is what makes all these titles magical. The Super Nintendo JRPGs I cite here continue to resonate with me, which is why I regularly return to them. The combats of Chrono Trigger, the train of Final Fantasy VI, my trip through the market of Secret of Evermore, the darkness of Illusion of Time… I know that in this list of Super Nintendo JRPGs I am missing many, but these are the ones that They have raised me as a player. Now it’s time for you to complete it with your loved ones and with the memories you treasure of them. And if you haven’t had the pleasure of knowing the role of Super Nintendo, summer is long and hosts unforgettable trips.