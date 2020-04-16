Why Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Thinks The Series Finale’s Production Delay Isn’t All Bad

Go away a Remark
After 15 seasons, Supernatural was gearing up for its long-awaited sequence finale. How would it not finish? Would Sam and Dean Winchester lastly die for good or stick with it with saving folks and searching issues? The remaining episode would’ve provided up the solutions to those questions, however as a result of pandemic-related manufacturing shutdowns, Supernatural was two episodes shy of finishing filming on its remaining season. Nonetheless, Jensen Ackles not too long ago defined why he thinks the sequence finale’s manufacturing delay isn’t all that unhealthy.
On any given day, the brothers Winchester would pack up their 1967 Chevy Impala, hit the street, and go hunt monsters. That’s, in the event that they weren’t coping with angels, demons, and the apocalypse. Sadly, even Sam and Dean couldn’t cease a world pandemic from taking place and so, for the primary time because the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America strike, Supernatural ended up with a shortened season. For now, the sequence finale is on the again burner, however that’s not essentially a nasty factor. In line with Jensen Ackles, there’s some excellent news amid all of the manufacturing delays. Right here’s what he instructed EW:
Clearly it’s a horribly unlucky state of affairs we’re in, however the silver lining is that it offers us a chance to recharge. We had simply completed episode 18, we shot sooner or later of episode 19, and I used to be studying these two monster scripts considering, ‘It’s like we’re on the finish of a marathon they usually need us to dash for the final two miles.’ I really feel like this virtually offers us a chance to refocus and go into the final two episodes and hit them with every little thing we received.
That could be very a lot a “silver lining” amid all of the uncertainty blanketing the tv trade and the world proper now. That mentioned, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have at all times needed to finish the sequence on a excessive be aware and have been devoted to giving the finale their all for fairly a while. If which means utilizing their time throughout the shutdown to recharge forward of filming the sequence finale, then I’m all for the constructive outlook.
And it’s not just like the sequence finale won’t ever be filmed, however the concept is for manufacturing to select again up solely when it’s secure to take action. Showrunner Andrew Dabb promised that the Supernatural group “absolutely intend to return and end the sequence.” Simply don’t count on it to occur anytime quickly. Within the meantime, followers had been provided “particular treats” to tide them over, which included the discharge of a Season 15 blooper reel.
Supernatural gained’t return with new episodes for some time, however followers can nonetheless watch the sequence by way of Season 14 on Netflix. For extra on what to look at within the interim, make sure to try our record of all the massive TV finales coming this spring and summer season.
Add Comment