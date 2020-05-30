Why Survivor Contestants Get Fed A Lot More Now, According To One Former Competitor

Depart a Remark
It’s exhausting to consider, however Survivor has been on the air for 20 years, with forty seasons below its belt. A lot has modified because the CBS actuality collection first made its option to the airwaves in 2000 and, in response to one former competitor, a kind of modifications offers with what contestants are being fed. This Survivor morsel comes from somebody who would know all too effectively about how issues was.
Season 1 contestant Sonja Christopher (now 83-years-old) is pulling again the curtain on an attention-grabbing piece of Survivor’s forty-season puzzle. Christopher revealed that present contestants have gotten extra to eat than she did twenty years in the past. So you may rule a scarcity of meals out as to why some contestants are retiring. On with the ability to eat extra, Christopher informed EW:
Additionally they get much more meals. However that is as a result of whenever you’re ravenous and your metabolism drops, all you need to do is sleep, and that does not make for good TV.
A hungry contestant doesn’t make for good tv, particularly once they’re making an attempt to sleep. As a viewer, I do not forget that the early seasons of Survivor did appear to place a whole lot of deal with the intense weight reduction that many contestants endured throughout the season. And this was lengthy earlier than Dancing with the Stars made headlines for it.
The bodily transformation that I recall contestants going by was fairly staggering. It all the time blew my thoughts simply how a lot an individual would change week to week. When you think about the challenges that Survivor places its contestants by, it’s important to suppose that some high quality diet is required to prevail. So I am joyful to listen to that they are getting extra to eat.
Whereas Sonja Christopher did not point out precisely when issues modified in contestants’ diets, we are able to positively assume that issues have been simpler for these on more moderen seasons. These preventing it out on Winners at Struggle might have observed a distinction from their food regimen on their earlier seasons to now.
A few questions nonetheless stay, although. Was Survivor solely motivated to extend contributors’ meals as to keep away from boring episodes by which contestants desire to sleep? Or have been security issues additionally part of the choice? One may think about that each Survivor and CBS as a complete may’ve gotten into deep water if it was revealed that a minimum of a few of its contributors have been malnourished.
No matter why these modifications have been instituted, let’s simply be glad that these competing now have a tastier (and more healthy) incentive to take action. And we’ll be keeping track of an different modifications Survivor may institute within the close to future.
Survivor will return for its subsequent season at a later time and date on CBS. When you anticipate the fact competitors’s return, you may take a look at this summer time’s premieres.
