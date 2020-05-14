Why Survivor Needs To Get Rid Of Edge Of Extinction After Winners At War Finale

Earlier than I begin breaking down why Edge of Extinction must go extinct after the Winners at War finale, I really feel obligated to come back clear: I used to be rooting for Natalie to win. I like comeback story the place the underdog rises to the highest, and Natalie could not have been way more of an underdog, having been the primary particular person despatched to the Edge. I used to be Workforce Natalie as soon as Sophie Clarke was voted out firstly, and I used to be secondly Workforce Not Tony as soon as Boston Rob Mariano was eradicated. I might have been cool with Michele Fitzgerald profitable (or a minimum of getting a remaining vote or two) over Tony, however I used to be all about Workforce Natalie.