Why Survivor Needs To Get Rid Of Edge Of Extinction After Winners At War Finale

MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the season finale of Survivor: Winners at War.
The grand finale of Survivor: Winners at War was a large, three-hour TV occasion that lastly decided the champion of champions. Tony Vlachos lastly came upon that he had received $2 million when host Jeff Probst tallied the votes from his storage. Tony performed a constant and spectacular sport, full with a spy nest, however he got here near being despatched packing greater than as soon as within the finale thanks to at least one particular person: Natalie Anderson, the Edge of Extinction returnee, and that should not have occurred.
Earlier than I begin breaking down why Edge of Extinction must go extinct after the Winners at War finale, I really feel obligated to come back clear: I used to be rooting for Natalie to win. I like comeback story the place the underdog rises to the highest, and Natalie could not have been way more of an underdog, having been the primary particular person despatched to the Edge. I used to be Workforce Natalie as soon as Sophie Clarke was voted out firstly, and I used to be secondly Workforce Not Tony as soon as Boston Rob Mariano was eradicated. I might have been cool with Michele Fitzgerald profitable (or a minimum of getting a remaining vote or two) over Tony, however I used to be all about Workforce Natalie.
However, my private emotions about Natalie vs. Tony vs. anyone apart from Tony apart, wouldn’t it actually have been honest if Natalie beat Tony? Whereas she was coping with the grueling Edge of Extinction longer than anyone else and overcame these challenges to return to the sport (largely because of the benefits she’d collected), they weren’t the identical challenges that Tony, Michele, Sarah Lacina, Ben Driebergen, and Denise Stapley had been going through earlier than she received her approach again into the principle sport. The taking part in area wasn’t even.
No person can say that Natalie was residing a simple life on the Edge whereas the remaining opponents fought and schemed to outlive, however they have been taking part in by totally different guidelines, and Natalie bought to leap proper again in to spin no matter story she wished in regards to the jurors’ leanings, to not point out her immunity idol. She was additionally fortunate that Michele was in search of an ally within the face of the seemingly unbeatable alliance of Tony/Sarah/Ben.
Natalie did additionally play an incredible sport as soon as she made it again, even when — as Boston Rob famous — she made a deadly mistake in not eliminating Tony as quickly as she probably may have. I really feel protected saying that Natalie’s return from the Edge made for a extra attention-grabbing and intense finale than if the ultimate group had simply been right down to Tony, Michele, Sarah, Ben, and Denise.
It labored on this case, and followers who weren’t firmly Workforce Natalie on this finale do not must argue that the ultimate outcomes have been unfair because of the Edge of Extinction. It was a fairly shut name, although. If Natalie had received, I feel there could be some fairly offended followers who did not wish to see any individual who had already been eradicated come out on prime.
It could have been attention-grabbing if, as a substitute of Edge of Extinction being a contest to ship any individual again to the principle sport, it had turn into a extra grueling and fewer rewarding model of Survivor. If the eradicated contestants had been preventing for $1 million on the Edge whereas the remaining contestants have been nonetheless within the operating for $2 million, perhaps it could have been extra honest.
As I’ve mentioned, Natalie’s return from the Edge of Extinction to lift the stakes actually labored for Winners at War, since I do not know that anyone else may have offered as a lot of a problem to Tony as Natalie. Since she was the runner-up, there’s additionally nothing to be particularly mad about until you have been Workforce Sarah, Workforce Ben, or Workforce Denise. I imply, did Michele ever actually stand an opportunity at profitable?
In another season, filled with anyone apart from champions who had already confirmed their stamina and willpower, this explicit Edge of Extinction return may need been both extraordinarily underwhelming and short-lived or a complete fiasco. Survivor could by no means pull off one thing like Winners at War ever once more, so it is time to retire Edge of Extinction for the second and remaining time after this season.
I can not see Survivor topping Natalie’s return with any future Edge of Extinction state of affairs with regards to thrills and suspense, and Survivor contestants deserve to move into the ultimate challenges on even taking part in floor. As a lot because it pains me to confess that Natalie shedding regardless of her wonderful comeback was factor for Survivor, it most likely was for the most effective.
Whereas Survivor: Winners at War has come to an finish and plenty of TV exhibits are nonetheless caught in manufacturing shutdowns, Jeff Probst introduced on the finish of the three-hour finale that the present might be again within the fall. So, take a look at our summer season TV premiere schedule for some exhibits you possibly can watch to go the time till the subsequent batch of castaways head to Survivor!
