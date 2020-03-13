Why Survivor: Winners At War Needs To Add More Episodes

Will CBS Give Survivor: Winners At War More Episodes?

It’s inconceivable for me to know whether or not or not CBS or Survivor would ever think about including extra episodes to increase Season 40. What I do know is that Survivor is a legacy program on CBS, and has had a loyal following for many years. I additionally know that filming a actuality present means working loads of cameras on lots of people consistently. There must be a ton of unused footage that may be spliced collectively that may squeeze one other episode or two between main eliminations if CBS wished it.