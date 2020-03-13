Why Survivor: Winners At War Needs To Add More Episodes

Depart a Remark
Survivor: Winners At War is round its midpoint, and truthfully, that is an actual downside. Sure, I do know the usual season as of late has been 14 episodes, however with Season 40 being the largest season the present has performed but, shouldn’t followers be getting slightly extra?
After seeing Boston Rob’s “blindside,” I definitely assume so. Considered one of Survivor’s biggest moments of the season occurred in about 15 seconds in an edit that didn’t precisely painting how this elimination got here to be. It’s the primary of many instances one thing related has occurred this season, and I feel there’s a simple answer to the issue.
Survivor may and will add extra episodes in Season 40, and there is a actual alternative for CBS to make it occur.
Why Survivor: Winners At War Needs More Episodes
As talked about, the great Boston Rob’s blindside was not the one time Survivor: Winners At War has zoomed by means of a serious second. Tyson Apostol’s elimination was principally edited the identical approach, and he was on the island with out an excessive amount of speak about his ideas since being despatched to the Fringe of Extinction.
Talking of Fringe of Extinction, we nonetheless don’t know precisely how these gamers are going to bankroll their approach again onto the island. The final episode hardly confirmed what was up over on that facet, which makes me query what good it’s to the viewers that each one these iconic winners are hanging out over there combating for an opportunity to return to the sport?
Then there’s the immunities and fireplace tokens. There are far too many transferring items happening with the assorted benefits floating round, and I assure most Survivor viewers can’t maintain tabs on who has what and not using a spreadsheet. Can anybody even bear in mind what energy Jeremy Collins was despatched by Natalie Anderson at first of the season?
Additionally, perhaps I’m alone on this, however I really feel that the one actual technique I’ve seen unfold and mentioned in Survivor: Winners At War is what Boston Rob has been doing. Don’t get me unsuitable, Rob is definitely one of the entertaining gamers within the recreation and his technique makes for excellent actuality tv, however it is a season of winners. So many others are being edited like they don’t have a method, which does an actual disservice to their abilities as gamers.
There are a ton of issues taking place on Survivor: Winners At War that simply can’t be summarized within the span of an hour. Hell, that’s true in a daily season of Survivor, however this isn’t simply any common season of Survivor. $2 million is on the road right here. That prize, in my eyes, is diminished if viewers are being robbed of the complete story of how the winner received it.
Filming could have wrapped on Survivor: Winners At War, however like all actuality reveals, there’s possible a ton of unused footage hanging out someplace. Large Brother does three reveals every week in a season and nonetheless has significant stuff occur on the reside feeds that must be lower for time. I discover it arduous to consider that each one of what was ignored of the ultimate lower for Season 40 was meaningless or not noteworthy, particularly on this large multi-faceted all-star season.
Why Now Is The Good Time For CBS To Give Survivor: Winners At War More Episodes
At the time of writing, America is responding to the coronavirus pandemic in a serious approach. A lot of skilled sports activities have suspended or delayed their seasons, and the NCAA has cancelled its males’s and girls’s collegiate tournaments. The latter is a giant deal for CBS, which usually airs a great deal of March Insanity mayhem throughout this month.
Granted, there in all probability weren’t going to be a ton of conditions the place March Insanity collided with Survivor when it comes to programming, however with so many sporting occasions on maintain, there’s now a group of avid sports activities followers who could also be seeking to scratch that itch for aggressive programming elsewhere.
Survivor could possibly be a haven for this viewers, and pull in a great deal of individuals who could have adopted the present after they have been youthful, however have since fallen out. The present has been on for 20 years; there must be just a few folks on the market that is likely to be curious what the present is as much as.
Moreover, skilled sports activities has not been the one factor affected by coronavirus. Survivor Season 41 was initially slated to begin manufacturing this month, however will now be pushed off to Could 19th. In fact, that’s assuming this pandemic is beneath higher management by then, and there’s an opportunity that the season could possibly be pushed again even additional than that. Nothing is for certain in any respect so far as this example is anxious. Solely time will inform.
Will CBS Give Survivor: Winners At War More Episodes?
It’s inconceivable for me to know whether or not or not CBS or Survivor would ever think about including extra episodes to increase Season 40. What I do know is that Survivor is a legacy program on CBS, and has had a loyal following for many years. I additionally know that filming a actuality present means working loads of cameras on lots of people consistently. There must be a ton of unused footage that may be spliced collectively that may squeeze one other episode or two between main eliminations if CBS wished it.
On the flip facet, plenty of networks have had their schedules affected by coronavirus as is. For Survivor to begin including further episodes to its lineup, I might assume it must put its present launch schedule for episodes on delay. That is probably not one thing CBS would wish to do, even when it meant extra episodes of Survivor to observe down the stretch.
That is an unprecedented scenario, although, and it’s arduous to say what strikes networks could or could not make because the coronavirus risk is ongoing. If reveals proceed to carry off on manufacturing, extending already present programming is a viable choice for recent content material with out the danger of exposing folks to illness. All of the items appear to be there for this to occur, however followers can solely wait and see if CBS or Survivor is keen on making it occur.
Within the meantime, Survivor: Winners At War is on CBS Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for updates on this main season, and for the most recent taking place on this planet of tv and flicks.
