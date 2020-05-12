Why Survivor: Winners At War’s Series Finale Will Be The Longest In Show History

Survivor: Winners at Battle is among the franchise’s largest seasons of all time, so it solely is smart that the finale be large as effectively. Jeff Probst instructed EW there’s rather a lot to sit up for, although drama, emotion, and shock are par for the course in terms of the common Survivor finale. Maybe the larger promoting level is that there was sufficient content material to justify such an extended finale, which once more is a plus as extra exhibits have been taken out of rotation as a consequence of manufacturing shutdowns.