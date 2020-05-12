Why Survivor: Winners At War’s Series Finale Will Be The Longest In Show History

Depart a Remark
Survivor: Winners at Battle‘s finale is simply across the nook, and it’ll be an extended one. Anybody who’s starting to really feel there is a lack of latest and entertaining content material on tv can relaxation straightforward, as a result of Season 40’s finale is trying to give as a lot element as attainable on this season with extra content material, interviews, and pictures.
Jeff Probst talked concerning the large evening. The Survivor host shared some particulars on why the finale was so lengthy, and what all will go in to crowning the winner of the $2 million prize.
Effectively, what I can inform you is that our finale is rattling close to three hours in size! It’s the longest finale we’ve ever had, and it’s full of implausible story. There’s a lot taking place that we couldn’t make it any shorter. There’s drama, there’s emotion, there’s shock after which… we’ll learn the votes and crown a champion to Survivor: Winners At Battle. I’m pumped for followers to see the finale I feel will probably be a satisfying conclusion to an epic season of Survivor.
Survivor: Winners at Battle is among the franchise’s largest seasons of all time, so it solely is smart that the finale be large as effectively. Jeff Probst instructed EW there’s rather a lot to sit up for, although drama, emotion, and shock are par for the course in terms of the common Survivor finale. Maybe the larger promoting level is that there was sufficient content material to justify such an extended finale, which once more is a plus as extra exhibits have been taken out of rotation as a consequence of manufacturing shutdowns.
The lengthy finale of Survivor: Winners at Battle might make up for Survivor: Island of the Idols‘ finale, which was totally different from seasons previous. Season 39 was plagued with unprecedented controversy which resulted within the first ejection of a participant, and led to the primary pre-taped finale in Survivor historical past. Winners at Battle is at present planning to host a digital reunion present, in accordance with CBS (by way of EW), with all 20 contestants popping in to speak with Jeff Probst sooner or later all through the night.
It will not be fairly the identical as seeing everybody gathered round a fireplace with their family and friends, however Survivor is doing what it asks of its gamers each season: adapting. It is doing so in the identical method many competitors exhibits have up to now, resembling American Idol and The Voice. The transition to digital exhibits has been a wrestle for the 2 musical competitors exhibits, so we’ll see if Survivor discovered a method round a few of these issues, or will wrestle a bit as effectively.
Survivor: Winners at Battle‘s Season 40 finale airs on CBS Wednesday, Could 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for all the newest information taking place in tv and films.
