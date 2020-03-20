Why Survivor: Winners At Wars’ Shocking Elimination Was So Vicious, According To Jeff Probst

Go away a Remark
It felt like Survivor: Winners At Struggle peaked with Boston Rob’s elimination, however it seems that was a mere warm-up for the unbelievable transfer Denise Stapley performed the next week. Following the merger, Denise discovered herself within the minority of remaining Sele in her new tribe, and was in danger for elimination. She ended up getting a suggestion from Dakal’s Sandra Diaz-Twine, although Sandra would finally come to remorse ever messing along with her.
Denise ended up shopping for an “immunity idol” from Sandra for one Fireplace Token, promising Sandra that the opposite token the two-time Survivor winner requested can be delivered after tribal council. When elimination time got here, Sandra was shocked to see that Denise had not one, however two immunity idols she performed to guard herself and fellow former Sele member Jeremy Collins from the elimination. The votes have been counted, and although Sandra solely had one vote forged in the direction of her, all different votes have been nullified. “The Survivor queen” was eradicated.
Denise Stapley’s sneaky transfer was a shock to followers, and Survivor: Winners At Struggle‘s Jeff Probst revealed his response was the identical. The host talked out the second in an interview with EW, and shared his tackle the entire scenario.
It was… appropriately… that the one two-time winner, and one of many solely two gamers to have a statue erected of their honor, must be taken out by probably the most vicious strikes within the historical past of the sport. THAT is the way you kill the Queen. We might by no means know the reality about Sandra’s motives. As somebody who has watched her play for practically 20 years, I query the a part of her motive that centered round ‘liking’ Denise. I put extra weight into the concept she ‘calculated the percentages‘ (a lesson from Island of the Idols) and figured she was secure and will achieve two very highly effective Fireplace Tokens in trade for an idol that was about to change into utterly energymuch less
The edit of Survivor: Winners Of Struggle made it seem to be Sandra Diaz-Twine and Denise Stapley have been forging an alliance. In actuality, it appears Denise’s actual purpose was to even the percentages for she and Jeremy inside their new tribe, and use Sandra’s immunity idol to get rid of Sandra and make the cut up between former Dakal and Sele 2-2. It was a daring transfer contemplating a rogue vote may’ve despatched another person house, however fortunately for Denise, Sandra could not stick round to concoct a plan of revenge.
As unbelievable as it might appear, it seems like Sandra Diaz-Twine might have underestimated Denise Stapley. Many within the Survivor: Winners At Struggle fandom actually did, together with Jeff Probst.
As for underestimating Denise, add me to that camp as effectively, I might have by no means seen that coming. Denise didn’t simply take out Sandra, she knocked her out. It was one of many largest strikes that has ever been made within the recreation. And I really like that Sandra took it like a real participant. She obtained obtained — and he or she didn’t make any excuses. It has occurred to most each nice participant and the few that haven’t felt it but of their Survivor profession will more than likely really feel it in some unspecified time in the future this season.
I can think about that, going ahead, few on Survivor: Winners At Struggle will underestimate Denise Stapley. She’s knocked Sandra out of the sport (for good probably) however might quickly have a goal on her again going ahead. How will her tribe’s remaining Dakal members react after being overlooked of such an enormous transfer?
