Why Survivor’s Boston Rob Mariano Is A ‘Scary’ Competitor, According To Jeff Probst

Spoilers for the March 11 episode of Survivor: Winners at Conflict are mentioned under!
Jeff Probst has been warning about Boston Rob Mariano (aka The Robfather) effectively earlier than Survivor: Winners at Conflict started. In truth, Probst argued that Boston Rob would have been the primary contestant he would have voted out. Nicely, Boston Rob managed to keep away from being the primary particular person to get voted off the island, which could be a “scary” proposition for some.
Then, within the March 11 episode of Winners at Conflict, Boston Rob labored to persuade Ben and Adam to go in opposition to Sarah and Sophie. Whereas Boston Rob’s energy of persuasion has been largely touted, the ladies ended up utilizing their very own powers, and Boston Rob was summarily voted out. What does Jeff Probst take into consideration all of this?
Jeff Probst says that in terms of Survivor, Boston Rob is a “scary” competitor who must be managed, or else they turn out to be the sufferer, because it had been. Probst is a giant believer within the energy of Boston Rob. And why should not he be? Probst is well-versed in Boston Rob’s methods and total persona in any case this time. Probst as soon as shared that the one one technique to beat Boston Rob is to vote him out as quickly as doable, which was a technique that rivals had not precisely adhered to up thus far. In response to the most recent Winners at Conflict episode, Probst advised EW:
Once I was prepping for this season, I took observe of the varied approaches utilized by every winner. Everyone has their very own model and it tends to match their persona. It made me curious as to which gamers, if any, would alter their model of play for this season. Ben was very filter out of the gate that he didn’t need individuals pondering of him because the ‘idol finder.’ He needed to change his model of play to attempt to discover a new, much less acquainted, technique to the end.
Whereas everybody else was making an attempt to shake up their Survivor methods, Boston Rob was staying true to his. Did that familiarity find yourself being what value Boston Rob in Winners at Conflict? He’d beforehand mentioned he could be formally retiring from Survivor after he completed it, nevertheless it went.
He went down taking part in the identical Survivor sport like he all the time had, so Boston Rob at the least has that to cling to. That mentioned, Ben altered his technique and managed to stay round, whereas Boston Rob caught to his weapons and ended up getting voted out. You must marvel who had the higher plan.
Jeff Probst weighed in on the Survivor veteran’s technique, saying:
Rob nevertheless, has stayed true to his core. He’s a boss. He has a plan. He likes issues to go his means. And for many of his life it has labored out fairly effectively. I’ve a sense that Rob knew he could be a goal straight out of the gate and possibly he figured his finest technique was the one he was most comfy with — and so he stayed with it. However sure, I believe that’s what led to him being voted out. He’s controlling. And that’s scary as a result of for those who can’t management him, then meaning he’s controlling you.
Boston Rob’s controlling nature ended up being his undoing. Jeff Probst had taken situation with the truth that Boston Rob had not been voted out earlier. It took a while, however the March 11 episode did see him get voted out. What is going to occur on Survivor: Winners at Conflict now? Dropping Boston Rob is unquestionably a game-changer, and everybody else’s probabilities simply obtained slightly higher.
Boston Rob and his spouse, Amber Mariano, each competed on Survivor this season. Amber was voted out earlier on Winners at Conflict, and now her husband is about to affix her on the Fringe of Extinction. What occurs subsequent is anybody’s guess!
Tune in to see what occurs following Boston Rob getting voted out! Survivor: Winners at Conflict airs Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on CBS. The truth competitors sequence will not be the one factor airing new all through this winter and spring, so make sure you bookmark our premiere schedule to maintain up.
