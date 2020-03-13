Why Survivor’s Boston Rob Mariano Is A ‘Scary’ Competitor, According To Jeff Probst

Jeff Probst says that in terms of Survivor, Boston Rob is a “scary” competitor who must be managed, or else they turn out to be the sufferer, because it had been. Probst is a giant believer within the energy of Boston Rob. And why should not he be? Probst is well-versed in Boston Rob’s methods and total persona in any case this time. Probst as soon as shared that the one one technique to beat Boston Rob is to vote him out as quickly as doable, which was a technique that rivals had not precisely adhered to up thus far. In response to the most recent Winners at Conflict episode, Probst advised EW: