Why Survivor’s Jeff Probst Thinks Ethan’s Medical Scare Was So ‘Inspirational’

Warning! The next incorporates spoilers for the Survivor: Winners At Struggle episode “I Like Revenge.” Learn at your individual threat!
Survivor: Winners At Struggle had a stunning blindside final week, and Ethan Zohn made his solution to the Fringe of Extinction with the remainder of the eradicated rivals. There, the 4 tackled what might have been some of the bodily demanding challenges the season had seen to this point. Every participant was tasked with carrying a large piece of firewood down a mountain, after which again up for extra to be able to get Hearth Tokens.
The problem took most gamers to their absolute restrict when it comes to exhaustion, and issues acquired actually scary momentarily for Ethan Zohn. Zohn needed to be evaluated by medical employees in the midst of the problem, out of concern that he might faint attributable to exhaustion. In the end, the previous Survivor champion and most cancers survivor determined to buckle down, and push by means of his light-headedness. In doing so, Jeff Probst mentioned Zohn gave the CBS collection an “inspirational” and “stunning” second.
The medical second with Ethan was sudden and as so typically occurs on Survivor changed into a really inspirational second. Ethan got here again to play once more as a result of he wished to point out you possibly can get well and thrive even after most cancers. I’m sure he didn’t anticipate it being this difficult, however what you noticed was the guts of a lion. Ethan has a lot in his emotional tank that it allowed him to complete one thing that was bodily punishing. And the opposite three accompanying him for his closing journey was some of the stunning moments in our historical past.
It actually was a type of Survivor moments that was about greater than the sport, so credit score to Natalie Anderson, Amber Mariano, and Danni Boatwright for becoming a member of Ethan Zohn on his closing stroll up the mountain. With Winners At Struggle comprising of all earlier winners, clearly there’s some added camaraderie between these rivals regardless that they’re all nonetheless very a lot in competitors for that $2 million prize.
Jeff Probst confessed to EW that the winners exceeded his and the crew’s expectations, and that they anticipated extra failure. Probst mentioned the problem was constructed and meant to be so tough that they really did not know if any of the rivals would be capable to get it executed.
This effort activity was Herculean when it comes to the quantity of effort it took to perform. One single journey to the highest of the Edge will wind essentially the most match Survivor participant. Then it’s important to stroll again down. Then it’s important to do it many times and once more. Twenty occasions. We knew it will take all of them day however we didn’t know if anybody would end, not to mention all 4. It’s some of the dramatic sequences we’ve ever executed on the present. I used to be blown away by the trouble of all 4 gamers. I can’t stress how tough that activity was they usually’re not consuming something apart from a handful of rice each day.
Climbing a flight of stairs on solely a handful of rice might be difficult for the common individual, not to mention a mountain. The context makes Ethan Zohn’s determination to proceed on all of the extra inspiring. He and every of the others ought to get a second probability at heading again to the island primarily based on that problem alone, although everyone knows that is not the way it works. Will Zohn be the one to return to the sport, or will one other on the island find yourself making a comeback as a substitute to lastly take a shot at Rob or Sandra?
Survivor: Winners At Struggle airs on CBS Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the competitors, and to remain updated on all the most recent main information in tv and flicks.
