Why Sweet Magnolias’ JoAnna Garcia Swisher Was ‘Actually Conflicted’ Before The Show Hit Netflix

Sweet Magnolias premiered on Netflix again in Might 2020 as an adaptation of the favored e-book collection of the identical title, penned by writer Sherryl Woods. It was sufficient of successful that it solely took a few weeks for talks to start out producing about what may occur in a second season. That stated, star JoAnna Garcia Swisher has revealed that she was truly conflicted about Sweet Magnolias hitting Netflix when it did.
JoAnne Garcia Swisher chatted with The MOMS about Sweet Magnolias, and he or she shared why she was conflicted concerning the present’s launch:
You understand, in the beginning of the pandemic I used to be actually conflicted about [it]. I knew how a lot folks have been struggling and the way unsure the instances have been, and it simply did not really feel like a good time to be like, ‘Watch my present!’
The first season of Sweet Magnolias launched on Tuesday, Might 19, which occurred to be at a really critical time in the actual world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Not solely have been folks everywhere in the world coping with the pandemic, however the tv and movie industries have been kind of shut down. JoAnna Garcia Swisher’s present is a romantic collection about friendship and households; the prospect of hyping it at a time when many individuals have been remoted from their mates, household, and family members evidently did not really feel nice to the actress.
That stated, with so many individuals isolating and new choices on broadcast tv operating out, streaming providers have been the place to be for brand spanking new content material at residence. Despite the fact that Sweet Magnolias undoubtedly did not mirror the state of the world when it launched in Might, it did present some escapism! JoAnna Garcia Swisher (who already revealed the storyline she needs to discover in Season 2) shared why it seems that Sweet Magnolias was a superb match to launch throughout the pandemic, regardless of her preliminary battle:
On the finish of the day, thematically, the present, it is simply obtained a lot coronary heart and it is actually [an] uplifting present. It is actually loads of the issues that obtained me via the lack of my father, and the uncertainty of how you can elevate children via the pandemic… and now, clearly, this extremely essential second in our world the place we’re lastly listening and studying. I do know folks have used that so much, however it’s so true, as a result of it is precisely what we should be doing.
Between the pandemic that modified day by day life for folks everywhere in the world and the Black Lives Matter motion, the themes of Sweet Magnolias are “uplifting,” in line with JoAnna Garcia Swisher. Set in South Carolina, the present follows three greatest mates as they face struggles in romance, household, and careers.
Regardless of the thematic enchantment of the present in unsure instances, JoAnna Garcia Swisher shared how she settled on the fitting approach to discuss concerning the present. Because it seems, selling the present by revealing the way it impacts her personally did the trick, as she stated:
It simply is such a loopy time to have a present out. So I’ve actually form of leaned into simply speaking about what it means to me and I believe that the present is form of a vibrant spot in a second that we want a number of vibrant spots.
Netflix has been the house of a wide range of hit exhibits within the age of social distancing, ranging for the wild docu-series Tiger King to Steve Carrell’s House Pressure (which has a good likelihood of scoring a second season) to the romance of Sweet Magnolias. JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who performs the not too long ago divorced Maddie Townsend on Sweet Magnolias, shares the highlight with Heather Headley as completed legal professional Helen Decatur, and Brooke Elliott as chef and restaurant proprietor Dana Sue Sullivan.
You may try Sweet Magnolias now, with all ten episodes of the primary season accessible streaming on Netflix now. A second season has not been confirmed at this level, though Sherryl Woods’ e-book collection nonetheless has loads of supply materials that may be coated. It is also value noting that even when Sweet Magnolias does rating a Season 2 order sooner quite than later, filming presumably would not be capable of decide up any time too quickly, as productions in movie and tv are nonetheless largely stopped.
For now, you may watch Sweet Magnolias Season 1, in addition to loads of different choices on Netflix. The streamer can be residence to some collection which are value watching for those who cherished Sweet Magnolias! For a few of what has but to premiere, make sure to try our 2020 Netflix premiere schedule.
