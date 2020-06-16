Why Sweet Magnolias’ JoAnna Garcia Swisher Was ‘Actually Conflicted’ Before The Show Hit Netflix

On the finish of the day, thematically, the present, it is simply obtained a lot coronary heart and it is actually [an] uplifting present. It is actually loads of the issues that obtained me via the lack of my father, and the uncertainty of how you can elevate children via the pandemic… and now, clearly, this extremely essential second in our world the place we’re lastly listening and studying. I do know folks have used that so much, however it’s so true, as a result of it is precisely what we should be doing.