Why Taking On The Role Of Shaggy In Scoob! Was ‘Very Anxious’ For Will Forte

Of course, an enormous a part of Shaggy’s legacy is the record of nice performers who’ve performed him through the years, beginning with the legendary Casey Kasem, and the most recent to hitch that line with the brand new animated characteristic Scoob! is Saturday Evening Dwell alum Will Forte. It’s a task that the actor was honored to have the chance to play, however as he revealed to me earlier this week throughout a web based video chat, it additionally proved to be a job that got here half and parcel with plenty of stress: