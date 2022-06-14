Why Tata Martino preferred to wait after Qatar 2022 for his possible renewal with the Tri

Argentine Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino prefers not to have distractions ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup (EFE/José Méndez)



Given the chances that Gerardo Tata Martino be renewed as technical director from Mexican teamthe Argentine strategist has already spoken about it and revealed the interests he would have to remain or not in the Tri until 2026. However, he surprised with the answer, since instead of confirming his permanence for one more World Cup cycle, he assured that he will define his course after the end of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

During the press conference prior to the Jamaica vs. Mexico game of the Concacaf Nations League, the Tata Martino touched on the topic of renovation that he proposed the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) and extend his tenure four more years.

Although it seemed like an attractive offer, Martino argued that for now has no room to think about contracts and would wait to finish his participation in the Qatar World Cup 2022 to later dedicate a space to the negotiations with the Federation and consider the extension of his permanence.

Tata Martino is focused on the 2022 Qatar World Cup (Photo: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido)

At the moment he assured that his only concern is the performance that the Mexican team will have in QatarTherefore, if the offer is still valid, I would discuss it until the World Cup is over, regardless of the result it has with the national team.

In addition, the Tata Martino thanked the offer he made Gerardo Torradogeneral sports director of the FMF, to sign a renewal as helmsman of the Mexican National Team for four more years.

“Well, first of all, grateful for the confidence of Gerardo and President Yon de Luisa. It is a subject that they have made me know, I tell them that there’s no chance of us getting distracted. The future is in five months, I’m not going to go any further, there’s too much work and we’re not going to get distracted by anything other than the World Cup”.

Tata Martino could continue to lead the Mexican National Team by 2026 (Photo: Instagram/@miseleccionmx)

It should be noted that the possible renewal of Gerardo Martino with the team tricolor arose from the statement made by Torrado during the Liga BBVA MX Summit 2022 event, in which he confessed that within Femexfut the possibility that the Tata continue to lead the Aztec team.

Due to the dynamic game proposal that the Argentine proposed, it was one of the reasons why the former Mexican soccer player opted to offer him the renewal until 2026. Despite the reviews it has received and the constant claim of the fans to leave the team, Gerardo Torrado assured that they would bet on extending the project of the Tata.

“The Tata He has done a great job, although he has been criticized, he is a great person, a great coach who is well accompanied by a great coaching staff. From the beginning he put the idea of ​​the game very much in line with what we had been thinking; when a continuity of this type can be very interesting for a federation”.

Tata Martino suggested Diego Lainez and Orbelín Pineda seek more activity with their teams to have a chance of going to Qatar 2022 (Photo: Chris Jones/USA TODAY Sports)

A few months after the Tata Martino define the list that will make up the team tricolor who will compete in World Cup lands, the 59-year-old coach advised the youngest Mexican soccer players to look for minutes in your teams, as it will be the fundamental basis for them to be considered for the final call.

In the press conference prior to the match against Jamaica, he spoke of the case of Diego Lainez y Orbelin Pineda, who play in Europe and who have not had enough minutes on the pitch. Because they are players with considerable potential, the Tata He suggested that they change clubs or seek more participation in the games of their teams, since It will be the only way they would have a chance of reaching the World Cup.

“They know the need for soccer players to have minutes, to have the opportunity to be in clubs where they can play continuously, especially in the final part, ahead of the World Cup. The important thing to be considered is to have rhythm”, he finished.

KEEP READING:

Arturo Brizio resigned from the FMF Arbitration Commission

Who is the “Ghost” Suarez, sports journalist who denounced “censorship”

The demand of Julio César Chávez to his son Omar