Why Tecatito Corona would finally arrive at Sevilla

The skills of the Tricolor footballer are to the liking of the Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui (Photo: Twitter / @ odragao1893)

The winter transfer market in European football is about to start and different teams from the best leagues in the world will try to strengthen their squads to achieve their goals set at the beginning of the season. This would reach one of the referents of the Mexican team, who would change of scene and would arrive to a historical team of Spain.

It is not a novelty that the set of Sevilla is interested in getting the services of Jesus Manuel Corona, since in previous campaigns rumors had already circulated of a possible signing of the footballer who currently plays in the Porto from Portugal. However, some circumstances made it impossible for the negotiation between both parties to come to fruition, although in the next transfer period it could finally be finalized.

According to reports from the old continent, the Sevillians would once again charge for the Tecatito, as they have had it in their sights to cover their right side of the field for some years now. The skills of the soccer player Tricolor are to the liking of the Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui, who already managed Corona in his stage with the Dragons between 2015 and 2016.

currently the Aztec footballer’s letter is valued at EUR 30 million. (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmxEN)



In this way, the arrival of the Mexican striker to the Spanish league could be announced in the coming weeks, despite the fact that at the moment it is only rumors and speculation from some of the media in the Iberian country.

This could be the last chance for him Porto if he aspires to obtain a certain economic profit with the departure of the Tecate, since your contract expires in summer 2022 and in case of not leaving in this transfer window, Corona will become free player and you could negotiate your arrival with the club of your choice completely free of charge.

In July of this same the newspaper Ojogo de Portugal reported that the agreement between Porto and Seville it was practically closed, however, in the end the negotiation fell at the last moment. The transfer, according to the speculations of the same medium, would have been around USD 12 million. The amount did not finish liking the Lusitanian directive because currently the Aztec footballer’s letter is valued at EUR 30 million.

The winger’s participation on the pitch has been affected with coach Sergio Conceicao at the helm of the team. (Photo: EFE)

Despite the fact that Jesús Manuel had been one of the top leaders of the Portuguese squad since his arrival at the club in 2015, in the most recent season his importance within the squad has begun to diminish. The participation of the winger on the court has been affected with the coach Sergio Conceicao in command of the team.

In these six years with the Portuguese team, Tecatito has disputed a total of 284 games and has collaborated with 31 annotations Y 69 assists. Its qualities have allowed it to stand out perfectly in the scheme of lthe dragons, since the different technicians have used him from winger to right, steering wheel to left, lane and even on many occasions he came to shine as a right back, a position in which he was listed as the top benchmark in the Liga NOS the previous season.

At the age of 28 years, Corona is currently at an excellent time to seek new challenges and try to excel in a completely different league than the one currently disputed. His transfer to Sevilla could mean an evolution in his game and his consolidation as a footballer at a more competitive level.

