Why Tenet Is Reportedly Removing Footage Ahead Of Its U.Ok. Release

Tenet will open within the U.Ok. and lots of different international locations on August 26. It is going to then observe within the U.S. in choose cities starting September 3, with the plan to broaden the movie’s launch within the following weeks as film theaters start to open in additional locations across the nation. Whereas many movies have determined to forego theatrical launch in favor of VOD and streaming, and even Disney has added a streaming choice for Mulan, Tenet has held out for a theatrical launch, and solely a theatrical launch. Director Christopher Nolan has lengthy touted the significance of the theatrical expertise and it seems he’ll be making no concessions right here.