Why The 100 Could Give Bellamy And Octavia A Happy Ending After All

Spoilers forward for the Could 27 episode of The 100 Season 7, known as “The Backyard.”

The closing season of The 100 continued with “The Backyard” to spend the complete hour on the Anomaly plot, though break up between two timelines. Prior to now, Octavia and Diyoza raised Hope whereas Octavia fought to get again to Bellamy from the attractive jail world they have been caught in. Within the current, Echo, Gabriel, and Hope continued to try to discover a technique to reunite with Bellamy. Sadly, the closest Octavia bought to Bellamy was sending a message in a bottle after 10 years earlier than being taken by dangerous guys, whereas Bellamy remains to be lacking. That stated, I am now leaning towards each Blake siblings getting a cheerful ending.