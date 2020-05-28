Why The 100 Could Give Bellamy And Octavia A Happy Ending After All

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Could 27 episode of The 100 Season 7, known as “The Backyard.”
The closing season of The 100 continued with “The Backyard” to spend the complete hour on the Anomaly plot, though break up between two timelines. Prior to now, Octavia and Diyoza raised Hope whereas Octavia fought to get again to Bellamy from the attractive jail world they have been caught in. Within the current, Echo, Gabriel, and Hope continued to try to discover a technique to reunite with Bellamy. Sadly, the closest Octavia bought to Bellamy was sending a message in a bottle after 10 years earlier than being taken by dangerous guys, whereas Bellamy remains to be lacking. That stated, I am now leaning towards each Blake siblings getting a cheerful ending.
Let’s begin with Octavia.
Octavia has had one of many wildest journeys of The 100 characters, and that is saying one thing from this present. In truth, it is nearly exhausting to consider that the character who debuted because the woman below the ground has tailored to get so far as she has.
Because the years handed throughout “The Backyard,” Octavia’s journey went in a softer course as she had nothing to do aside from assist Diyoza elevate Hope, and serving to with Hope led Octavia to lastly perceive why Bellamy was the best way he was about defending her. She even used her massive brother’s trick to try to calm child Hope, as he’d finished for her all these years in the past.
Octavia discovered a technique to be proud of the little household, regardless of dropping all hope of reuniting along with her brother and by chance alerting their enemies to their location by way of her message in a bottle. Even now that she’s again in peril, Octavia’s progress certainly will not be undone. After all, what was solely an hour of TV to viewers was ten years of Octavia’s life because of the timeline discrepancies. The finish of the episode was fairly actually Hopeless for Octavia, however some feedback from Marie Avgeropoulos give me hope for some Blake sibling happiness.
Talking with EW, Marie Avgeropoulos teased what’s in retailer for Octavia within the collection finale:
I learn [the script] the day earlier than we shot the finale. However what I can say about Octavia’s ending is I am very happy that lastly the viewers goes to see one thing from her that they have not fairly seen earlier than. And finally I feel Octavia deserves that ending after all the pieces she’s been by.
Now, if the actress had made these feedback whereas Octavia was in considered one of her darker and extra murderous phases, saying that Octavia will get the ending she “deserves” may level towards some type of punishment for her misdeeds. Since Octavia has reformed and are available to like and take care of Hope similar to Bellamy got here to like and take care of her, I do not assume that Octavia deserves a tragic ending. She has modified! On the very least, I hope she lives lengthy sufficient to reunite with Bellamy.
So, why do I feel an episode that did not characteristic Bob Morley and handled some larger issues than Bellamy’s disappearance signifies that he is in for a cheerful ending? Nicely, I am inclined to assume that if Octavia will get a cheerful ending, Bellamy has to additionally get a cheerful ending. After all, would both sibling actually be genuinely glad if one thing terrible occurred to the opposite?
Bob Morley goes to return to the motion on The 100 after taking some episodes off as nicely, so viewers should not count on Bellamy to be killed off as quickly as he is again on display. Perhaps I am simply feeling too hopeful as a result of we’re solely a pair episodes into the ultimate season and The 100 hasn’t gotten too grisly but, however once I assume forward to a deserving ending for the Blake siblings, I do not think about one thing unbearably tragic.
Could I be unsuitable? After all. Nonetheless, I am intrigued by Octavia’s story greater than I’ve been in years, and the thriller of what occurred to Bellamy truly pursuits me greater than what’s occurring in Clarke’s plot for the time being. A lot can occur between now and the top of the collection, nevertheless. New episodes of The 100 air Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on The CW. For some viewing choices elsewhere within the lineup, make sure to swing by our 2020 summer season premiere schedule.
