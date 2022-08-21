Why the asteroid Ryugu visited by a Japanese probe contains dust older than the solar system itself

Samples from asteroid Ryugu returned by the Hayabusa 2 mission (JAXA)



The 5.4 grams of rocks and dust from the asteroid Ryugu what were they transported to Earth by the Japanese space probe Hayabusa-2 they are an incredible treasure in the hands of science, which this week began to unveil their mysteries. In addition to checking that the water consumed on planet Earth could have come from asteroidsit is now known that the same original material is older than our own Solar System.

The presence of this presolar material at Ryugu is not a surprise, as similar ancient grains were previously found at various carbonaceous chondrite meteorites, which are pieces of carbon-rich space rocks that survived falling through Earth’s atmosphere to land on the planet.

Japan’s Hayabusa2 probe successfully touched down on a distant asteroid for a final touchdown on July 11, 2019, in hopes of collecting samples that could shed light on the evolution of the solar system. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP)

The experts found that the ancient particles in the Ryugu samples are made of silicon carbide, a chemical compound that is not found naturally on Earth. According to the researchers behind the new study, there are different types of silicon carbide grains that differ by what scientists call their isotopic signatures, or the number of neutrons in the nuclei of the carbon and silicon atoms that make up the compound.

In the study, published in the journal Astrophysical Journal Letters, the researchers detected the types of previously known silicon carbide, but also an extremely rare form of silicate that is easily destroyed by chemical processes that take place in asteroids. The material was found “in a less chemically altered fragment that likely protected it from such activity.””, the researchers said in a statement.

Experts found that the ancient particles in the Ryugu samples are made of silicon carbide (JAXA)/Handout via Reuters

It was in July 2019 that the Japanese Hayabusa2 mission landed on Ryugu, a near-Earth asteroid that completes one orbit around the sun every 16 months. The probe brought back to Earth approximately 5 grams of space dust, which has been analyzed in laboratories around the world since its arrival on Earth in December 2020.

In fact, in a separate investigation also analyzing material from Ryugu was published on Tuesday, August 16, in the journal Nature Astronomy. That research found compounds that cannot withstand temperatures above 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius), which, combined with other findings, suggests that Ryugu formed in the outer part of our Solar System and for some reason ended up close to Earth.

Ryugu is a near-Earth asteroid that completes one orbit around the sun every 16 months.

The scientists behind that research used a different type of isotope analysis., as well as a technique called scanning transmission X-ray microscopy, among other studies, according to a statement issued by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, which manages the Hayabusa2 mission. Both studies are examples of work that is based on bringing asteroid samples to Earth to analyze them with ground-based equipment.

“The opportunity to identify and study these grains in the laboratory can help us understand the astrophysical phenomena that shaped our solar systemas well as other cosmic objects,” said Larry Nittler, a planetary scientist at Arizona State University and co-author of the silicon carbide study.

Photograph taken by the Rober-1B of MINERVA-II1 spacecraft in an exploration of Asteroid Ryugu

Found amino acids

Amino acids and other organic matter from the asteroid Ryugu “could provide clues about the origin of life on Earth”, according to researchers at Okayama University in Japan. “The discovery of amino acids capable of forming proteins is important because Ryugu was not exposed to the Earth’s biosphere, unlike meteorites,” say the experts who also studied the space rock samples.

That’s why, “their detection demonstrates that at least some of these building blocks of life on Earth could have formed in space environments”, they add. The researchers identified 23 different types of amino acids in 5.4 grams of samples of black rock and dust collected from the asteroid by the Japanese Hayabusa-2 probe, whose capsule returned to Earth in late 2020 with its cargo after a six-year mission. years.

Japanese scientists expose the world the first samples of the asteroid (Kyodo / via REUTERS)

The asteroid Ryugu (“Dragon Palace” in Japanese), discovered in 1999, it is located more than 300 million kilometers from Earth and is less than 900 meters in diameter. Scientists believe that some of the asteroid’s material was created about five million years after the birth of our Solar System and was not heated above 100 degrees Celsius.

The Ryugu samples “allow us to think that the amino acids were brought to Earth from space”, confirmed Kensei Kobayashi, astrobiologist and professor emeritus at Yokohama National University. Another theory is that amino acids were created in the Earth’s early atmosphere by lightning strikes. “Particles from Ryugu are undoubtedly some of the least contaminated material available in the solar system for laboratory study, and ongoing research on these valuable samples will expand our knowledge of early solar system processes,” they concluded. the scientists.

The asteroid’s carbonaceous chondrite is proof of material formed before the Solar System itself (JAXA)

