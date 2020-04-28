Why The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Really Isn’t Fair

The Format

Even simply the format of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart is not significantly honest, and it feels to me just like the present continues to be figuring itself out because the weeks go. Whereas different installments within the Bachelor franchise go away the fates of the hopefuls within the fingers of whoever is handing out the roses in a given week somewhat than judges who have no context, Listen to Your Heart has mixed the 2. I am unsure if this sequence is attempting to be Bachelor in Paradise mixed with The Voice or not, however that is the sense I get. There was a rose ceremony, nevertheless it did not make all that a lot sense.