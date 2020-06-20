Why The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay ‘Hated The Timing’ Of The Bachelor Casting Its Black Lead

I am excited that there is a Black Bachelor. However I hated the timing of it as a result of it does look like a response to what’s occurring in our nation. Did a person should die in such a public means on a nationwide stage so that you can say, ‘Now could be the time for us to have a Black Bachelor,’? That is what I hate. It is taking away from this second. What I needed was some acknowledgment and a few recognition that they have been incorrect and a part of the issue and that they will vow to take the mandatory adjustments to deliver variety internally and to extra contestants of colour on the present.