Why The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood And Cassie Randolph Reportedly Broke Up

From what the supply stated within the interview, it appears like Colton and Cassie did have no less than a while in the course of the starting of their relationship the place they had been “sizzling and heavy.” Sadly, it appears like it will definitely became a scenario the place they needed to come to phrases with the truth that they had been higher as mates, and taking the subsequent step of getting married would not be a superb transfer. And, in case you keep in mind how issues went down on The Bachelor between them, this truly makes quite a lot of sense.