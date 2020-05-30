Why The Bachelor’s Madison Prewett Is Staying Single After Her Time On The Show

One way or the other, the latest season of The Bachelor has left me feeling each prefer it occurred many moons in the past, and just like the present wrapped up with that surprising and really onerous to look at finale simply this week. After a very messy a number of weeks of watching Peter Weber attempt to discover love, Season 24 of the collection noticed Weber and Madison Prewett (who had dumped him within the last week) come collectively on the dwell present and resolve to present issues one other go. Sadly, that was to not be (for causes I will remind you of later), however now we all know that Madi is taking some me-time after her expertise, and why she’s made that call.