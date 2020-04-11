Why The Batman Isn’t An Actual Origin Story, According To Matt Reeves

Of all of the superheroes within the identified universe, the one whose origin story principally doesn’t need to be repeated is Batman. Actually, any working stiff with even a passing data of comedian books is aware of Batman’s origin, and it has been recreated on display screen so many occasions, it’s principally grow to be a working joke. It’s so overused, and but integral to the parable of the character, that Todd Phillips even needed to embody the homicide of Thomas and Martha Wayne in his standalone Joker film. So yeah, it’s been completed to demise (pun supposed).