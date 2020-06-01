Why The Batman’s Paul Dano Feels ‘Actually Good’ About The Superhero Movie

It looks like one other lifetime in the past that we have been all getting geeked about The Batman. Because of intriguing casting information and glimpses of the eponymous hero’s new batsuit, the early weeks of 2020 have been a very thrilling time for followers. Then, the worldwide well being disaster put the movie’s manufacturing, and our pleasure a few lot of issues, briefly on maintain. Regardless of the short-term delay, it feels like Paul Dano is not less than nonetheless feeling very optimistic in regards to the film.