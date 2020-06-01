Why The Batman’s Paul Dano Feels ‘Actually Good’ About The Superhero Movie

Go away a Remark
It looks like one other lifetime in the past that we have been all getting geeked about The Batman. Because of intriguing casting information and glimpses of the eponymous hero’s new batsuit, the early weeks of 2020 have been a very thrilling time for followers. Then, the worldwide well being disaster put the movie’s manufacturing, and our pleasure a few lot of issues, briefly on maintain. Regardless of the short-term delay, it feels like Paul Dano is not less than nonetheless feeling very optimistic in regards to the film.
Paul Dano, who performs The Riddler in The Batman, had barely began work on the film when all the pieces floor to a halt. That needed to be a wierd expertise — however it’s one he appears to be taking in stride, and more than pleased to speak about why he’s comfortable to be part of the movie:
I used to be filming. I flew house to go to my child after which didn’t get to fly again [to set, because of Coronavirus], which is a very unusual factor. However I really feel actually good about it. I believe Matt Reeves is the true deal. I used to be actually stunned by his script, which I believe is, is doubtlessly actually highly effective. Hopefully we’ll get to get again to it someday quickly? I’m undecided.
It’s cool to see that Paul Dano’s enthusiasm for The Batman hasn’t been dampened, even within the midst of such a wierd second in historical past. Sadly, he advised The Playlist he’s not legally allowed to speak about any of the script’s particulars, which has just about been the Batman occasion line to this point. Nonetheless, he’s not the one solid member who’s vouched for its excellence. Again in January, Colin Farrell, who will play the Penguin, referred to as the script “lovely, darkish, transferring.”
As for Matt Reeves, it’s good to listen to that Paul Dano feels assured that he’s on the helm for The Batman. It’s been fascinating to look at his artistic choices unfold. He raised some eyebrows when he solid Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, however he’s additionally assembled an unimaginable workforce to work with him behind the digital camera. So it undoubtedly looks as if he’s taking a daring however very severe method to the long-lasting character.
With a lot potential for greatness, it’s pure to surprise when the solid and crew will be capable of reunite. That’s one thing we could also be ready on slightly longer — if Paul Dano hasn’t heard something about manufacturing resuming, it’s secure to imagine it gained’t be within the rapid future. There are indicators that some crews will likely be again to work quickly, however there are plenty of components concerned in Warner Bros. making that decision.
In the meanwhile, The Batman remains to be scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.
