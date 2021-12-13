Why the Bermudez Dog goes to the Atlas

The Bermúdez Dog is a follower of the Atlas (Photo: Enrique Bermúdez’s Facebook)

The team of Atlas He is one step away from breaking one of the longest streaks in Mexican soccer without landing a Mexican Primera División title. And his faithful fans have not lost any detail of their team in the final. The affection and passion for the t-shirt of the Foxes is generated in different ways and for Enrique Dog Bermudez That’s how it went.

Without having planned the choice of his team, little by little he acquired the affection to the institution until being the fanatic that he is today. The way in which he became familiar with the people of Guadalajara was due to his work, as he told in an interview with Javier Alarcón.

For YouTube channel among comrades of the sports journalist, interviewed the creator of the phrase Tirititito and he questioned how he became follower of The fury. His answer surprised more than one because before choosing the colors of Atlas, he was a fan of America.

In the decade between the sixties and seventies, Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna began his career as a storyteller in Guadalajara (Photo: Instagram / @ enriquebermudez_)

During his youth, he leaned towards cream-blue colors, since he had the opportunity to see them play and from there he preferred those of Coapa, as detailed by the 71-year-old narrator:

“As a kid, I was an Americanist. At that time I was the Americanist kid because my dad had taken me to see America. The first one I saw was a Pumas vs América in Ciudad Universitaria “

For the decade between the sixties and seventies, Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna He began his career as a storyteller in Guadalajara. His voice began to sound in the Canal 58, “The station with the most tradition in Guadalajara”. So little by little got acquainted with the Atlas players.

The Bermúdez Dog has not seen the Atlas champion (Photo: Instagram / @ enriquebermudez_)

Every time he had to narrate a game of the red and black, Enrique Bermúdez grew fond of the style of the team’s players red and black.

“I began to see the Atlas when I began to narrate it, I was the first and I began to narrate it in the great time of the Atlas.”

Among the figures he saw play are: Javier Cat Vargas, Agustin the Tilín Mendez, Rafael Albrecht, Julian Bonifacino, Joseph Pepito Delgado, Ricardo Astroboy Chavarín, Bernardino Berna García, Amaury da Silva and Abel Verónico.

Diego Cocca is the coach who could break the streak of 70 without titles (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)



“It was an impressive team, I started to fall in love with the Atlas”

And according to his own account Dog Bermúdez, the style of play, the passion and the technique with which they competed made the emblematic sports narrator opt for the colors of The fury.

Over the years, the native of Tamaulipas, Tampico, migrated to the Mexican capital and had a greater participation in Mexican television. His narratives became more relevant until he narrated World Cups. But his fondness for the Atlas did not change.

Even despite the absence of championships, the Dog He declared himself a loyal supporter of the club.

“I am Atlas even if I win. The friends of the ball; Atlas is a team that does not have titles but that plays the ball very beautifully ”, the sports narrator acknowledged in an interview with Javier Alarcón.

The Atlas team accumulates 70 years without being Mexican soccer champion (Photo: Twitter / @ AtlasFC)

He also acknowledged that for a season, Liga MX fans preferred Atlas to other teams. According to the chronicler, people supported the red and black as a second team.

“There was a time when he was not a champion, but many people were Chiva and his second team was Atlas, it was America and his second was Atlas, it was León and the second was Atlas. It is a team that people like. Not many people hate the Atlas; It’s a nice team ”, argued the Dog.

From the sports narrator he has not lost his taste for the team:

“Since then I have become very red and black to die, although I admit that as a young man I was an Americanist”

