Why The Big Bang Theory Had To End When Jim Parsons Left The Show

Throughout its 12-season run, The Big Bang Theory change into probably the most profitable sitcoms in TV historical past, having introduced in enormous scores (and earnings) for Warner Bros. and CBS. It’s for that reason that many had been shocked when the present was canceled. Most individuals seemingly know by now that the choice to drag the plug on the present was principally resulting from star Jim Parson’s need to go away. Nonetheless, we now have a number of extra particulars on the circumstances concerning his departure and the present’s finish.