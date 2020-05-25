Why The Big Bang Theory Had To End When Jim Parsons Left The Show

Depart a Remark
Throughout its 12-season run, The Big Bang Theory change into probably the most profitable sitcoms in TV historical past, having introduced in enormous scores (and earnings) for Warner Bros. and CBS. It’s for that reason that many had been shocked when the present was canceled. Most individuals seemingly know by now that the choice to drag the plug on the present was principally resulting from star Jim Parson’s need to go away. Nonetheless, we now have a number of extra particulars on the circumstances concerning his departure and the present’s finish.
Big Bang Theory manufacturing designer John Shaffner lately opened up in regards to the occasions that led to the collection’ cancellation. It had beforehand been reported that the community wished to maintain the present on the air, and Shaffner reiterated this by confirming that two seasons had been being deliberate:
Warner Bros and CBS wished to signal for about two extra years.
Whereas talking with Metro, John Shaffner defined that the cancellation information got here halfway by way of the 12th season, particularly after the forged and crew returned from their hiatus week. After a fast desk learn, information of the present’s demise leaked.
Shaffner revealed that the forged really didn’t know issues had been about to finish, aside from Jim Parsons. Apparently, he had spoken with creator and producer Chuck Lorre over the break about his determination to maneuver on:
What had occurred was Jim Parsons had been in contact with Chuck Lorre over the hiatus week and had mentioned he couldn’t come again and do anymore. And Chuck had all the time mentioned if one member of the forged left the present then the present must finish.
John Shaffner went on to disclose that a number of the forged took the information fairly laborious. He recalled discovering stars Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco hugging and crying on one of many units after they realized what was going to occur.
After 12 years collectively, you’ll be able to think about that it was tough for the forged and crew to say goodbye to the present and one another. The group seems to have change into a household, which couldn’t have made Jim Parsons’ alternative simple, both.
Fortunately, the forged has remained busy since bidding farewell to their beloved characters over a 12 months in the past. Kaley Cuoco is now headlining DC Universe’s Harley Quinn collection, which is has been effectively obtained by comedian e-book followers. Kunal Nayyar is starring in an Apple TV+ challenge with Uma Thurman, and Mayim Bialik is creating a brand new comedy with former co-star Jim Parsons. Other than that, Parsons most lately starred in Netflix’s Hollywood miniseries and nonetheless serves as the chief producer and narrator of Big Bang spinoff Younger Sheldon.
Some should still be pining for extra adventures with Leonard, Penny, Sheldon and the gang from Pasadena, however they will relaxation simple realizing the forged remains to be laborious at work on new content material. Plus, they’ll additionally be capable to stream The Big Bang Theory in its entirety when HBO Max launches on Might 27.
Add Comment