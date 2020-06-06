Why The Big Bang Theory’s Mayim Bialik ‘By no means’ Watched An Episode Of The Show

Depart a Remark
It’s solely been a yr since The Big Bang Concept wrapped its 12-season run on CBS and followers are nonetheless nostalgic. The forged has since moved on to different tasks, with Jim Parsons starring in Netflix’s Hollywood, Kaley Cuoco voicing Harley Quinn on the DC Universe present, and Mayim Bialik headlining a brand new comedy collection referred to as Name Me Kat. Nevertheless, in trying again on The Big Bang Theory’s run not too long ago, Bialik revealed why she “by no means” truly watched an episode of the present. Gasp!
Mayim Bialik’s Amy Farrah Fowler arguably modified the character dynamics on The Big Bang Concept for the higher. Amy slipped into the already established buddy group somewhat simply, placing up a relationship with Penny and Bernadette. She was additionally not shy about her emotions for fellow scientist Sheldon Cooper, who was immune to having any romance at first. Whereas Bialik was on the present for a lot of seasons, she by no means watched a whole episode of the favored CBS sitcom. Why? Right here’s what she advised Metro.co.uk:
I’ve by no means seen a lot of the episodes. I don’t watch myself on tv. I’ve by no means sat and watched an episode of our present, ever. I’ve seen snippets on stage once they would present them to the viewers however no, I don’t watch myself. I noticed items [of the last episode] however I used to be in it, ?
It’s a bit stunning that Mayim Bialik has solely seen “snippets” of The Big Bang Concept, particularly when you think about that she was on the present for 9 seasons. That mentioned, it’s additionally not fully unprecedented for an actor to not have seen their very own reveals. I really feel like it could be extremely awkward to look at your self onscreen, although I’m positive some actors have gotten used to it by now. I’ve needed to watch myself on video earlier than and I perceive how off-putting it may be.
Whereas Mayim Bialik has by no means truly seen a full episode of The Big Bang Concept, she admits that filming the collection finale was “very emotional” for her and the remainder of the forged. And who is aware of? Maybe in the future Bialik is perhaps nostalgic sufficient to take a seat down and watch the sitcom in its entirety.
In the intervening time, Mayim Bialik’s post-Big Bang work contains starring alongside an amazing forged in Name Me Kat, which was picked as much as collection by Fox. The actress is not going to solely play the comedy’s titular position, however she’ll be serving as govt producer alongside former The Big Bang Concept co-star Jim Parsons.
Followers can now binge-watch all 12 seasons of The Big Bang Concept on HBO Max, the most recent streaming service to launch. For extra on what to look at within the coming months, you’ll want to try our 2020 summer season TV premiere information.
