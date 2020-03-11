Why The Black Widow Movie Is Arriving At The Perfect Time, According To Scarlett Johansson

In the event you’ve been an MCU fan for many of its existence, chances are high you bumped into feedback and opinion items arguing why Black Widow deserved her personal film years again. Because it seems, Scarlett Johanson and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige first mentioned a possible Black Widow film throughout The Avengers press tour in 2012, and by 2014, Feige mentioned publicly that Natasha Romanoff getting her personal platform was being explored. Then in direction of the tip of 2017, growth on the undertaking kicked off, and now we’re slightly underneath two months from it hitting the massive display.