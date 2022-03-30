Why the Canelo vs. Bivol fight will set a precedent in politics

Canelo vs. Bivol will be on May 7 (Photo: Instagram/@bivol_d/@canelo)

Almost two months before the fight between Saúl Cinnamon Alvarez and Dmitry Bivolthe expectations of the fight continue to grow since it will be the first fight that the man from Guadalajara will have this 2022 after his unification at 168 pounds in November 2021, so it will mean a new challenge for the best pound for pound.

But, because he will fight a Russian boxer, the event generated controversy due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Within the boxing field the cancellation of the fight was requested to show solidarity with the population of Ukraine, but the World Boxing Council (CMB) did not and supported the decision of the Cinnamon.

Mauricio Sulaimanpresident of the WBC, was the one who explained the reason why the Canelo vs Bivol fight will mark a before and after in the international policy. He pointed out that the stellar combat will be the sample that sport can be put before issues on the political agenda.

Within the boxing field, the cancellation of the fight was requested (Photo: Screenshot / DAZN Boxing)

In the usual coffee Tuesday meeting of the WBC, the highest councilor of the World Council stated that it would be a shame to bottle up the Saul’s combat with Dmitry in a conflict that is far from his reach, for which he shared his joy that the commitment of the man from Guadalajara remains firm.

“It would be a shame to try to cross out or label the fight between Cinnamon and Bivol; I’m glad that this fight is taking place and that in the ring they can show that boxing is far above politics.”

And it is that the position of Suleimán to the fight between Jalisco and the champion has been supportive because since he announced the fight on March 1, made it clear that Russian boxers, including Dmitrybecause he defended that they are not involved in the invasion.

Canelo vs. Bivol will be Saul’s first fight in 2022 (Photo: USA TODAY/Joe Camporeale)

At a press conference in March, he pointed out that: “It is a sensitive issue because of what is happening, but we have also said that the boxers are not to blame for anything. I am happy that this fight is taking place, which has nothing to do with the conflict”.

When the war had just begun, the World Boxing Association (WBA) shared its position and listed a series of restrictions on Russian boxers registered with the WBA among which the following stand out: they will not be able to carry their flag and their national anthem will not sound either. As soon as these rules were announced, it was thought that the Guadalajara fight would be canceled, however, it did not happen and the contract was maintained.

Later, the first cameo between the two combatants took place and, unlike what happened with Caleb Plant, it took place without any relevant incident. Both fighters answered questions from the press and both shook hands without causing any controversy.

The fight will take place next Saturday, May 7 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo: Screenshot/DAZN Boxing)

The fight will take place next Saturday, May 7, inside the T-Mobile Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. The Cinnamon He will return to the ring after his last fight in November 2021, so his fight will be like a Mexican party because it will also be within the framework of the celebration of May 5, a date that has the meaning of a Mexican party in the United States.

The record he has so far Saúl Álvarez is 57 wins39 by knockout, one loss and two draws, while Buffalo has 19 victoriesof which 11 are on the fast track, and so far they have not accumulated any defeats.

