Why the cast of Channel 4 drama Adult Material visited a real-life porn set

The cast of Channel 4’s upcoming porn trade drama Adult Material visited a real-life porn set as analysis for the present – along with having an grownup trade performer educate them “the physique language of a porn star”.

Hayley Squires, who performs Jolene Greenback in the fictional collection, revealed that she and different cast members visited the porn set, however that she left previous to the on-camera intercourse attributable to nerves.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com and different press, she stated, “We had an adviser on the present, Rebecca Moore, who’s labored in the grownup trade for fairly a few years. I had lunch along with her a few instances, and she or he did rehearsals with myself and Siena [Kelly, who plays Amy] and type of taught us the physique language of a porn star and the mindset and all of these sort of issues. And she or he was very open about her life and suggested and inspired and actually allow us to in; and we additionally visited a porn set as nicely and so they have been capturing.

“We left earlier than the intercourse, ‘cos I acquired nervous! I used to be like, ‘I believe it’s time to go now! Cos they’re taking their garments off!’ However no, we visited a porn set.”

She continued, “We have been there for 4 hours. Yeah, as a result of it takes hours and hours and hours to make these movies. It takes so lengthy, however yeah, [it] was very attention-grabbing for the sort of particulars, significantly in episode one, of how folks function and the way they speak to one another, and all of these sort of issues.”

Squires later commented on how the most “superb” factor about real-life porn units is the way it feels “unextraordinary”.

“It’s so unextraordinary, that was the most superb factor about being on a porn set – that is the most unextraordinary factor and but there’s this bare girl… it was very unusual. ”