Why the children of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Sussex, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend a ceremony at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral (Reuters)

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral without her two children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe for a series of charity events without Archie and Lilibet “Lili” Diana, when the monarch died “peacefully” at her beloved Scottish residence, Castle. Balmoralat age 96 on September 8.

The couple stayed in the UK to attend the funeral on Monday, as well as a series of pre-service events.

Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, they were considered too young to join the rest of the family at Monday’s funeral. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, took part in the procession behind the queen’s coffin, but the youngest, Prince Louis, 4, did not. attended the ceremony.

Members of the royal family arriving at the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held at Westminster Abbey, London (Reuters)

Meghan, 41, and Harry, who turned 38 on Thursday, they were with their children in June for the Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The Duke of Sussex spoke about the time his children spent with their grandmother in a statement he released remembering the monarch.

Harry said his memories with his grandmother ranged from his own childhood to when the queen met her own children, including Lilibet Diana, who was named after the monarch’s childhood nickname. “You met my dear wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”wrote.

“I appreciate these moments shared with you, and the many other special moments. We already miss you so much, not just us, but the whole world,” she added. “Now we honor my father in his new role as King Carlos III.”

“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thanks for the good advice. Thank you for your contagious smile,” she concluded. “We too smile knowing that you and Grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Prince Harry his wife, Meghan Markle (Reuters)

On September 10, Meghan and Harry joined William and Kate at Windsor Castle to view tributes to the late queen and greet the public. The Prince of Wales, who invited his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate, thought it “was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family,” a royal source told the magazine. People.

The couple were at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday when the late monarch’s coffin arrived from Scotland, and they joined members of the royal family on Wednesday for a service in Westminster Hall after Harry was joined by his father, brother and other family members in a procession through London.

On Saturday, the Duke of Sussex and Prince William also joined their seven cousins ​​in a solemn vigil around the queen’s coffin.

William, Harry and the other six grandchildren of the queen watched the coffin of Elizabeth II together

Princess Charlotte wept after the queen’s emotional funeral. The seven-year-old was comforted by her mother Kate Middleton after saying goodbye to her beloved great-grandmother. She had bravely remained impossibly serene during the immense ceremony in Westminster Hall.

And she was only seen crying when Her Majesty’s coffin was lowered into the hearse.

Charlotte’s older brother, nine-year-old Prince George, was also comforted during the funeral. The Princess of Wales placed a reassuring hand on her eldest son. He was sitting between his mom, her dad, and Charlotte.

The tears of Princess Charlotte at the funeral of Elizabeth II (Reuters)

During the Archbishop of Canterbury’s sermon, George read the order of the service while Sister Charlotte was seen whispering to her mother.

At one point, the children were together with their aunt Meghan Markle.

The family then took their seats alongside leaders from around the world to bid farewell to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Kate Middleton with her children and the Duchess of Sussex (Reuters)

Princess Charlotte paid a sweet tribute to her great-grandmother at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral this afternoon.

The girl, who is said to share a love of horses with the late monarch, wore a diamond horseshoe brooch, a piece that was a gift from Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Charlotte and her brother Prince George at Elizabeth II’s funeral (Reuters)

While Charlotte chose a diamond brooch to honor Elizabeth II, her mother chose the queen’s pearls and a black dress by Alexander McQueen along with a black hat with a veil.

Kate Middleton paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth with jewelry that belonged to the monarch (Getty Images)

Markle was emotional at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen wiping away tears as the late monarch’s coffin was transferred to a hearse at Wellington Arch. From there, the queen’s coffin departed for its final journey to Windsor Castle.

For the historic event, Markle wore the diamond and pearl earrings the late monarch gave her, as well as a Stella McCartney dress that she had previously worn to honor the queen on another occasion.

Markle joined her husband, Prince Harry, at Westminster Abbey, where they sat in the second row for mass, and as far away from Prince William and Kate Middleton as possible.

The Duchess of Sussex was emotional during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II (Reuters)

King Charles III, 73, was photographed wiping away tears as he sat with other members of the royal family, including Queen Camilla and Prince William. Prince Edward’s wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex was also seen being moved, and at one point comforting Prince George.

King Charles III in front of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her state funeral at London Abbey (Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 after a 70-year reign, the longest in history by any British monarch. After her death, her son Carlos became king. He honored her late mother with a symbolic wreath and a heartfelt note that she placed on her casket.

Elizabeth II will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in a private ceremony. She will rest alongside Prince Philip, her beloved husband of 73 years, and close to her sister Princess Margaret and her parents King George VI and the Queen Mother.

