Why The Chi’s Season 3 Premiere Could Be The First Step In Redemption For Ronnie

Spoilers for The Chi’s Season 3 Premiere – “Foe ‘Nem” – lie forward.

The Chi Season 3 has arrived and, with it, got here a large shift in the established order. The jam-packed episode introduced new beginnings for many of the major forged and spelled the top for some key characters (R.I.P. Brandon and Reg). However regardless of the whole lot that occurred throughout this installment, most are most likely nonetheless centered on the thriller that kicked off throughout these closing couple of minutes. There’s loads to contemplate relating to the event however, at first look, it might truly present some surprising redemption for the troubled Ronnie.