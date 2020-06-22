Why The Chi’s Season 3 Premiere Could Be The First Step In Redemption For Ronnie

Go away a Remark
Spoilers for The Chi’s Season 3 Premiere – “Foe ‘Nem” – lie forward.
The Chi Season 3 has arrived and, with it, got here a large shift in the established order. The jam-packed episode introduced new beginnings for many of the major forged and spelled the top for some key characters (R.I.P. Brandon and Reg). However regardless of the whole lot that occurred throughout this installment, most are most likely nonetheless centered on the thriller that kicked off throughout these closing couple of minutes. There’s loads to contemplate relating to the event however, at first look, it might truly present some surprising redemption for the troubled Ronnie.
In the ultimate scene of The Chi’s season premiere, Keisha — Kevin’s college-bound older sister – seemingly vanishes whereas ready at a bus cease in the midst of the night time. The solely factor left on the website that might point out her presence is her cracked cellular phone. Nevertheless, earlier than she disappears, she’s handed by Ronnie, and the 2 stare at one another uneasily earlier than he walks off. This second could have been temporary, however The Chi could have truly set in movement a doubtlessly fascinating subplot for the season.
To say that Ronnie’s been by means of loads can be an understatement and, regardless of his occasional efforts to rebuild his life, he at all times finds himself descending again into alcohol. This very factor occurs when he’s turned away from Brandon’s funeral and later drowns his troubles on the bar. Regardless of the whole lot although, Ronnie nonetheless seems set on rectifying his homicide of Coogi Johnson.
This brings us to Keisha’s disappearance. It’s surprising that Ronnie can be the final individual to see her earlier than she vanishes, a lot in order that the writers should’ve had a function for it. By the following episode, phrase will undoubtedly have unfold about Keisha and, given the closely connective nature of the present, Ronnie is certain to listen to about it as nicely. Understanding that he noticed the younger lady that night time, he could search to supply info to the police, or he could do some investigating of his personal.
Now, if this had been to occur, it could make sense for 2 causes. First off, Ronnie’s Season 1 arc concerned him searching for out solutions about his deceased surrogate son, Jason. So having him assist within the seek for Keisha would completely be true to what we find out about his character.
Secondly, having him seek for (and presumably find Kiesha) would carry his story full circle in a really satisfying method. Ronnie’s seek for Jason’s killer led him to take the lifetime of an adolescent, which nonetheless haunts him. Giving him the prospect to find and doubtlessly save the lifetime of one other younger individual can be considerably poetic. It might additionally doubtlessly ease his stress with Kevin, who notably shunned him within the premiere.
Don’t get me fallacious. If Ronnie had been to assist discover Kiesha, it might not change public opinion about him, however saving a baby’s life might give him some private closure and permit him to lastly cease wallowing in his grief.
This can be a longshot, nevertheless it’s definitely not out of the realm of risk. In any case, one in all The Chi’s taglines for the season is “redemption discovered.” Let’s see if Ronnie finds his by discovering Keisha.
New episodes of The Chi air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime, and previous seasons are additionally obtainable to stream on Hulu.
