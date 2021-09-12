Why the Chivas cheer in CDMX will stop supporting the team during the weekend

“La Insurgente” was firm in the decision not to attend the Mexican capital to support Chivas (Photo: Twitter / @ B_laInsurgencia)

The Chivas are left without allies, the fans are upset by the poor performance that the team has shown throughout the Grita Mexico 2021. Faced with such discontent, the bar The Insurgency, one of the most representative of the team and the country, decided not to make the trip to Mexico City to support the flock.

“We have decided not to accompany the team this time at the #CapitalRojiblanca We are tired of not seeing favorable results for the Club. The approach with players and managers has been of no use; our words of encouragement and demand have gone on deaf ears … ”were the words that the fans posted on their Twitter account.

The bars, one of the most identifying elements of a club, are the ones who have the most patience when the course is not navigating optimally. The decision of The Insurgency for not encouraging the rojiblancos is a clear message of annoyance and tiredness towards the club in general: players, coaching staff and management. So much so that they consider that the encouragement they provide in the games has made no sense, because they are not seeing the results.

Chivas has been experiencing a crisis since previous campaigns (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



The Chivas march in position 11 of the general table: they have won two games (Puebla and Necaxa), tied three (Juárez, Santos and Monterrey) and fallen twice (San Luis and León). Although it is not the worst position they could be in, the controversies they have generated on the field of play and off it, have been detonating for this annoyance.

“Anyone is free to go to the airport or the hotel to ask the players for a photo and signature. We will stop flattering and overlapping paper players who do not feel love and respect for the shirt they wear, for the history and tradition that we must preserve and continue, ”the rojiblanca fan also communicated.

This annoyance had been looming for weeks past. There will be remember when Cristian Calderón got involved in a discussion with an amateur, that although he did not belong to a group, he represented the annoyance through insults. This resulted in the player’s apologies, offenses to his wife and even a message from Ricardo Peláez to calm the situation.

The sacred flock will not have Alexis Vega for the duel against Pumas after his injury in the game against Costa Rica (Photo: Jeffrey Arguedas / EFE)

Also, tensions with Víctor Manuel Vucetich have been key to this discontent. Besides that he has not deployed the best football on the field, recently made statements that did not go well in any chiva sector. The King midas He said: “It has been a disadvantage (playing only with Mexicans) because you do not have the elements that you would like and on the other hand those that you would like are not sold to you and that is more problematic” a few weeks ago for TUDN.

The sacred flock of Guadalajara has an unbeatable opportunity against Pumas to get back on track and achieve positive momentum for the remainder of Apertura 2021. The university club “is weak”, it is one of the highest points in the classification, and its mood is not the best either, in addition to the fact that a victory against a rival like Pumas always contributes to the rhythm of the clubs. Although, it does not mean that it will be easy: both teams need it, it only remains to see who shows the best conditions to achieve that victory.

“EYE! We are not throwing away the shirt or abandoning the Club as many are saying, we are turning our backs on a team and a directive that have done the same with the fans. We will continue in the stands encouraging the Club and busting those who do not deserve to be in it “, concluded” La Insurgente “.

