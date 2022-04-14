Why the Concachampions champion will not be defined in CU

Pumas will not play the second leg of the Concachampions in CU (Photo: Galo Cañas/ Cuartoscuro)

Pumas achieved the goal of qualifying for the Concacaf Champions League finalnow they will be waiting to meet their rival who will come out of the game between the New York City Football Club (NYC FC) contra Seattle Sounderswhich will be played on Wednesday, April 13 at 8:00 p.m. in central Mexico.

The university students they became the first finalist of the Concachampions; however, the champion of the contest will not be defined on the field of the University Olympic Stadium in Ciudad Universitaria, as expected by the fans of the Liga MX club, since the grand final of the tournament would be played in the United States.

Because the auriazules They were the first to qualify. will start the first match at home, so the return would be outside the country. The first 90 of the final will be played in Mexico City and it will be possible to see which club will take the advantage for the defining match.

Pumas beat Cruz Azul in the semifinals of the 2022 Champions League (Photo: Twitter/@TheChampions)

Given the lack of confirmation of the rival for the pupils of Andrés Lillinithe calendar to close the Concachampions of this 2022 would be the following:

The first leg would be next Tuesday, April 26 at a time that is yet to be defined. Meanwhile he second leg will be played on May 3; If NYC FC qualifies for the next phase, the Concacaf champion could be played at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

But if the Seattle Sounders team reaches the final, Pumas would fight for the trophy at Lumen Field Stadium. Both locations located in USA; therefore the fans auriazul would have to travel to the neighboring country to witness the championship dispute and the possible pass to the Club World Cup.

NYC FC vs Seattle Sounders, who will be Pumas’ rival?

The second leg of NYC FC vs. Seattle Sounders will be played on the night of April 13 (Photo: Steven Bisig/USA TODAY Sports)

In the first leg match, The Sounders was in charge of taking a great advantage against the New Yorkers because he took a score of 3 – 1 in his favor. For this reason it remains as favorite for the championship final; What the New York squad would need to reach the final would be a minimum score of three goals and not receive any goals, so they would qualify for the next stage.

If you don’t make it, Pumas would be measured against the squad of Rave Green for the Concacaf Champions League championship.

From the first minutes of the game they managed to make a difference because at minute 16 Albert Rusnák opened the scoring with a filtered pass inside the small area. Later the New York team tied the game with a goal from Thiago Andrade, who took advantage of a defensive error and tied the game at 27.

But the advantage was lost when Jordan Morris did the second to 34the third goal was Nicolás Lodeiro by way of prison.

Pumas returned to a Concacaf final after 17 years

Pumas will play a Concacaf final after 17 years of absence (Photo: Twitter/@TheChampions)

The night of Tuesday, April 12, the Pedregal squad managed to prevail over the cement machine because he knew how to defend a score of zeros in order to qualify by the difference of one goal in the global marker. In the first leg, Pumas got a result of 2 – 1 and for the return he prevented Cruz Azul from scoring a goal.

And it is that throughout the 90 minutes of play, the university students they were the ones who proposed a game dynamic and even made a score; but because Leo Lopezwho scored the goal, was offside, the goal was disallowed.

