Why The Conners Hasn’t Been Renewed For Season 3 Yet

As Bruce Helford famous throughout his discuss with TVLine, clearly one of many huge questions now could be simply when all the things will have the ability to start filming once more, particularly since there are some solid members (like John Goodman with The Righteous Gems and Emma Kenney, who nonetheless has Shameless) who’re additionally lined as much as do different reveals which now have their schedules up within the air, too. However, the excellent news is that all the essential solid we’ll count on to see on a weekly foundation when Season 3 does lastly come round has already signed off on their offers.