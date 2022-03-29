Why the continuity of Tata Martino with El Tri is at risk

Tata Martino’s days with El Tri could be numbered (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Mexico is very close to reaching Qatar World Cup 2022, only one game separates them from being sure of their participation in the international tournament. Under the direction of Gerardo Tata Martinothe Tri would have its stake in Qatar. However, the scenario could change abruptly and the technical direction of the national team would have changes.

In the last games of the Mexican team the fans have sounded the “out daddy” in the stadiums, therefore the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) would already be considering an option to change helmsman ahead of the World Cup.

John Sutcliffesports journalist ESPNshared that the sports authorities will make a decision that could affect the continuity of the era of Tata with the Tri. In the next few days, a vote to determine if Martino will be given more time to manage Mexico for Qatar 2022 or, consequently, relieve him of his position to make room for a new coach.

According to the analyst ESPNevery two years there is a balance of results of the coach of tricolor, this in order to know the performance and improvements of the national team. This year it will be held evaluation and football owners will vote to define the fate of the Tata Martino.

In the event that the majority of the sports table votes for the departure of the 59-year-old coach, they would already have a second plan and it would be Miguel Louse Herreraas reported by John Sutcliffe in ESPNThis is how the sports journalist explained it:

“A Tata Martino, like every year, will be asked to take stock of his team’s performance and his continuity will be analyzed, in order, through a vote, to decide if he continues heading to Qatar 2022″

The vote would take place at the end of the last game of the Concacaf Octagonalthat is to say that once the result of the match of the Tri against El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium next Wednesday March 30the owners and directors of the selection will present the new panorama for the Tri.

for now, what the National Team needs to avoid falling into the reclassification zone consists in to earn O tie the meeting, in addition to the Costa Ricans losing their commitment; since if Mexico loses and Costa Rica wins, they would be displaced by the Ticos and would fall to fourth placewhich would represent entering the continental playoff.

For this reason, the result that Martino achieves at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula will be decisive for his continuity on the Mexican bench.

Louse Herrera does not close the doors to Tri

It would not be the first time that the current coach of Tigres has not ruled out the possibility of reaching the Mexican team. On different occasions he has accepted his interest in directing the Mexican National Team again and before different media he has accepted his illusion to return with him. Tri for what it meant in his career years ago.

Now with the current theme, left the option of changing teams open againas long as Femexfut talks with Tigres, as stated in an interview with ESPN for the program Now or never.

It should be noted that he is currently totally focused on the Monterrey squad, but sIf the opportunity is given, he would put on the costume of the Mexican National Team.

