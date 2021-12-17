Why the Dallas Cowboys could play in Mexico in 2022

Dak Prescott and company rank first in their division with nine wins and is one of the top contenders in the national conference (Photo: Geoff Burke / REUTERS)

The fondness for NFL in Mexico has positioned American football as one of the most popular sports in Aztec lands and its roots have been increasing year after year. The franchise that has historically served as the most important in the country has been the Dallas Cowboys.

Despite the fact that the regular season games that were previously played in Mexico currently seem distant, a glimmer of hope could be glimpsed for all the Mexican fans of this sport. This Wednesday, December 15, the NFL Board of Owners, which left as one of the important points the possibility that the Azteca Stadium will host a match of the Cowboys in the coming years.

This was confirmed Carlos Nava, reporter of ESPN and recognized insider of the Cowboys team. The Way noted that one of the Dallas franchise owners, Jerry Jones Jr., he shared that he would be insistently looking for the league organization to schedule a team game in Mexican territory.

“Stephen y Jerry Jones Jr. They told me they are seriously pushing the NFL so that I assign them a game in Mexico, now as locals, as soon as next year. But nothing is defined yet. Cowboys they will have 9 home games next year… ”, the journalist wrote through his official Twitter account.

Tapa Nava assured that the Lone Star team is looking to play an NFL game in Mexican territory. (Photo: Capture / Twitter)

The priority of Cowboys It is to increase the roots that over the years they have had in the Mexican environment. “We feel that we are certainly one of the favorite teams, if not the most favorite team in Mexico. We just want to go to work and create more Dallas Cowboys fans. “stated Stephen Jones, vice president of Dallas.

According to the information of the Way Nava, the meeting held this Wednesday, did not throw definite decisions about the situation of the next NFL game in Mexico. But nevertheless, it is a fact that the most interested team is the Cowboys.

Furthermore, it was made known that the NFL commissioner himself, Roger Goodell, acknowledged that they have been surprised by the convening power that the Aztec country has within all the league’s franchises, as they all want to confirm the country as their destination outside the United States. “Everyone wants Mexico”Goodell confessed to Carlos Nava.

Jerry Jones seeks to increase the number of cowboy fans in tri-color territory. (Photo: Matthew Emmons / REUTERS)

In the midst of all this, the Cowboys shared the news that they were granted a license to view the southern Rio Bravo within their international marketing territory. This opens the door for the realization of different dynamics with fans, fan clubs and a greater commercialization of tricolor soil.

“With this announcement, the NFL has opened the door for the Dallas Cowboys connect more directly with our strongest international fan base which is Mexico, ”commented Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys will share this initiative with some other NFL franchises such as the Arizona Cardinals, the Denver Broncos, Steelers, Texans, Raiders, Chiefs Y San Francisco. This scenario could become the preview of a possible confirmation of a Dallas game on the Mexico City.

Currently the group commanded by the coach Mike McCarthy y el quarterback Dak Prescott he ranks first in his division with nine wins and is one of the top contenders in the national conference.

