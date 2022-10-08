Why the destruction of the Crimean bridge is another heavy blow to Putin

Image of the impressive Crimean bridge before the fire (REUTERS / Alexey Pavlishak / File)

The explosion that occurred this Saturday on the Crimean bridge, considered the longest in Europe, returns to the headlines a key engineering work for rail and automobile traffic for Russia. The structure is essential for transporting people and goods to the peninsula, but also for the supply of the Russian troops deployed in Ukraine.

It was opened in 2019 by the Russian leader Vladimir Putin and is a symbol of the illegal annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula. For its construction, the president trusted Arkady Rotenbergone of his closest oligarchs and founder of Stroygazmontazha construction company specializing in the creation of oil and gas transportation systems.

The Russian tycoon and Putin have a close relationship. They met as children, when they were partners in judo and sambo (a Russian martial art). According to Forbes, his fortune is around $2.3 billion.

While Ukraine celebrates the damage, but without clarifying at any time an alleged responsibility, the Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case for an alleged “crime”.

The moment of the explosion in the Kerch Strait

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 (after a referendum on the peninsula not recognized by Ukraine or the international community) and the only way to unite both areas without passing through Ukrainian territory was through a bridge across the Kerch Strait.

The structure began to be built in February 2016 and had a total cost of 228,000 million rubles (3,000 million euros). Stomach 19 kilometers long and it is considered the longest in Europe.

Fire in Kerch Strait

The bridge, made with Russian engineering, includes four vehicle lanes -two in each direction- and two train tracks -one in each direction-.

Putin ordered the construction of the bridge to install a direct connection route between the Ukrainian peninsula annexed in March 2014 and the rest of the continent.

Image of how part of the bridge collapsed

The Kerch Strait is between 4.5 and 15 kilometers wide and links the Black and Azov Seas.

On May 15, 2018, the Russian president inaugurated the bridge on a truck.

The bridge was inaugurated in 2019 by the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, five years after annexing Crimea and is key to not leaving this peninsula isolated from the rest of Russia (REUTERS / Pavel Rebrov / File)

Construction began in February 2016 at a total cost of 228 billion rubles (3 billion euros) (Russian Defense Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

And on December 23, 2019, Putin was again in charge of inaugurating, aboard a train, the railway installed on the bridge. The head of the Kremlin got on the train in the city of Kerch and got off in Taman (Krasnodar region), already on the mainland.

The bridge is 19 kilometers long and is considered the longest in Europe (REUTERS / Stringer)

Putin that day also called the project “great.” “This is a very important event for Crimea, Sevastopol and all of southern Russia, and also for our entire country,” he commented.

It was then estimated that about 14 million people would cross the bridge a year.

Putin had described the project as “great” (REUTERS / Stringer)

In addition, with the long-distance train “Tavria” – old name of Crimea – permanently connects Saint Petersburg and Sevastopol.

On December 23, 2019, the first train departed. The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy, Joseph Borrellaffirmed then that the section of railway that unites Russia with the annexed Crimean peninsula constitutes “other violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine by Moscow.

A helicopter puts out the fire after the explosion on the bridge (REUTERS / Stringer)

Two people look at the damage to the bridge (REUTERS / Stringer)

And he warned of the circumstance that the bridge that supports the railway link “limits the passage of ships” across the Kerch Strait to Ukrainian ports on the Sea of ​​Azov.

Everything surrounding the construction of the bridge has been condemned by both Ukraine and the Westwhich consider the peninsula part of the Ukrainian territory.

The destruction of the bridge – it is not yet known whether total or partial – hits Moscow’s logistics in its invasion, but also morale… From a symbol of Russian expansionism, the Crimean bridge could become the symbol of its failure.

(With information from EFE)

