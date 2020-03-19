Why the Entertainment Industry Must Come Together to Help the Needy (Column)

I’m hoping that in a real show of ethical and company duty, the leisure trade can someway pull collectively and consolidate efforts to increase each spirits and tens of tens of millions of {dollars} to assist these in the enterprise impacted by the speedy unfold of the coronavirus.

The financial losses for studios, networks, streamers and Broadway proceed to mount at unprecedented ranges and at breakneck pace due to the abrupt shutdown of film and Broadway theaters, live performance venues and movie and tv productions. However it’s the important human toll on these whose jobs are left in jeopardy that wants to be foremost in the hearts and minds of employers throughout the trade.

Ten days after the 9/11 terrorist assaults on the World Commerce Middle and the Pentagon, there was a star telethon and profit live performance, dubbed America: A Tribute to Heroes and that includes appearances by 21 artists, together with Bruce Springsteen, U2 and Stevie Surprise, that aired concurrently as a two-hour primetime TV particular on all broadcast networks and dozens of cable shops. The musical performances have been filmed at studios in Los Angeles, New York and London. The telethon — by which a bunch of celebrities, together with Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Lucy Liu, participated — raised greater than $200 million and was donated to the United Approach’s September 11th Telethon Fund.

The big endeavor helped carry a collective sense of solidarity, mourning and hope to the members and to viewers. It additionally brings to thoughts the huge emotional influence that the 1985 multiplatinum charity single and music video “We Are the World,” written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie and produced by Quincy Jones and Michael Omartian, and carried out by different main artists, had when it was launched to increase cash for African famine reduction.

However sadly, the bodily feats of each these wonderful undertakings predated the coronavirus pandemic, which precludes dwell gatherings of that kind.

Absolutely the many inventive forces in leisure will probably be ready to give you some various inspirational methods to unite us all by way of the arts on this time of social isolation, after we can’t enterprise out to the films, or go hear dwell music, or watch a play for God is aware of how lengthy.