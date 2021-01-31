Why the fight between McGregor and Pacquiao is in doubt

The long-awaited duel between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao is in doubt.

The expected clash in a ring between the multiple boxing champion, Manny Pacquiao (42 years old), and the star of the UFC, Conor McGregor (32), it might not happen. Although the Filipino and the Irishman agreed to a boxing match, now Pacman is not interested in capturing that duel by accusing The Notorious of underestimating the American Dustin Poirier, who beat him by KO at UFC 257.

Losing is part of the game. In sport there are winners and losers, that’s all. It’s not about defeat, but how you accept defeat in your life, how you get through that difficult time in your life, ” Pacquiao told ABS-CBN News.

Pacquiao maintained that McGregor underestimated Poirier because he beat him in two minutes in 2014. “McGregor had already beaten his rival before and I think that made him underestimate him.”, Said the Filipino in reference to the defeat of the British against the North American. McGregor was knocked out in the second round by Poirier in the main event at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

In turn, Pacquiao’s promoter said that the interest in fighting McGregor “does not exist at present”. McGregor said the confrontation against Pacman was “almost a certainty,” but Sean Gibbons, president of Manny Pacquiao Promotions, downplayed hopes of a confrontation in the immediate future.

Gibbons said there is “no demand for the fight” at this time as McGregor must “clean up” his UFC business after losing to Poirier.

“It was very unfortunate. It seemed like Conor looked past Dustin and got knocked out. Maybe he had the senator (Pacquiao) in mind. I think the demand for the fight does not currently exist”, dijo Gibbons a Sun Sport.

“Conor has some business to clean up and handle in the UFC. It’s a bummer, it could have been fun, it was while it lasted. I should know that kicking my legs would have made a big difference”, He added.

If McGregor does come to terms with Pacquiao in the future, it won’t be the first time he’s stepped into the boxing ring.

Floyd Mayweather y Conor McGregor (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo).

McGregor made his debut in this discipline in August 2017, when he and Floyd Mayweather They met in an unprecedented crossover boxing match in which the American defeated the UFC star via a 10th round knockout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

We will have to see what happens since It is an event that generates great expectations in lovers of both disciplines. In the event that this happens, it is clear that both will win a good bag of prizes. Perhaps it is a way to pressure the Asian so that the eventual sponsors of the fight contribute as much money as possible.

In the event of the fight, it will be more of a show than a boxing match that deserves an analysis. However, the unexpected loss to Poirier halted a Pacquiao-McGregor boxing match in 2021.

