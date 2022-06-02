Why the fight between “Zurdo” Ramírez and Bivol could take place before Canelo

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez insists on fighting Bivol (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

The landscape for Dmitry Bivol was expanded after having competed against Saul Canelo Álvarezafter defending his title of the WITH (World Boxing Association) convincingly against the man from Guadalajara, a second Mexican wants to face him.

Is about Gilberto Left handed Ramirez, current WBO super middleweight champion. Since the Russian defeated the Canelo, raised his hand to be Bivol’s next rival. Now on the international scene, more possibilities have been opened for him to compete against him and thus the boxer from Sinaloa fulfills his desire to face Bivol.

It should be remembered that within the facilities that are presented to the Mexican is that Bivol would not have to face Anthony Yardewho should be his next challenger for the title, and that the rematch against Saúl Álvarez would be scheduled for May 2023. So for the rest of the year, the Left handed Ramírez would be the only option for the boxer who caused Álvarez’s second loss.

Bivol would not have to face Anthony Yarde, who should be his next challenger for the title (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

And it is that the British boxer would have already scheduled a commitment instead of facing Dmitry Bivol. Fran Warrer, boxing promoterassured for IFL TV that Anthony will be measured against whoever is the winner of the contest between Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr, two reigning champions at 175 pounds. Berterbien holds the WBC title, while Smith Jr. is from the WBO.

Said fight would take place on October 22, 2022, so for the rest of the year, Bivol would not have any commitment since the rematch with Saúl would not be this yearas explained by the president of Matchroom Boxingso, if the Russian wants it, could face Gilberto this year.

At the moment, none of the light heavyweight champions would be willing to challenge Bivol. So Gilberto Ramírez would have the free way since the Russian contender will have no more options.

Zurdo Ramírez insisted on the fight against Bivol (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

The current champion of the North American Boxing Federation (NABF for its acronym in English) has been insisting on the fight with Bivol, even long before Canelo He came to challenge him, but he has only received refusals from the corner of the current WBA champion.

Recently in an interview with ESPNthe native of Mazatlan, Sinaloa explained why he is the official challenger for the WBA belt and added that his main objective will be to agree on the fight against Bivol to be crowned Mexican world champion.

“The world title again at 175 pounds from fighting Dmitry Bivol is the fight I’m looking for. Now what Canelo going to fight with GGG, then he is free, I am the official challenger ”

According to Zurdo Ramírez’s explanation, before the Canelo Team negotiated with the Bivol corner (Photo: USA TODAY/Joe Camporeale)

According to the explanation of Left handed Ramirez, before the Canelo Team negotiate with the corner of Bivol, he would have already made an offer and even signed a verbal agreement to sign the fight, however, what Saúl offered surpassed Gilberto, so the 30-year-old boxer had to wait.

“We already had the contract, we had a verbal agreementbut when he signed the contract we sent it to people from Bivol and he didn’t want to sign it, because I arrive Canelo and obviously offered more money with Dmitry Bivol”, shared the Left handed Ramirez.

Though Canelo Álvarez remains firm in having a second chapter with the Russian, the Left handed Ramirez would claim his right as a mandatory challenger and will take advantage of the fight of Canelo vs Golovkin to finalize it.

KEEP READING:

Gerardo Martino revealed why he has not summoned players from the champion Atlas

Ferrari manager affirmed that they underestimated Checo Pérez in Monaco: “We didn’t think it was so fast”

Crisis in the Canelo Team: Eddy Reynoso lost one more boxer from his team