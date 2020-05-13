Why The Flash Season 7 Should Explore A Dark Barry Storyline After Season 6 Finale

Barry even considered a deal from Mirrorverse Singh on Eva’s behalf that would involve trading Carver for Iris. While Carver would probably be the big bad of the second half of Season 6 if Eva hadn’t gone ahead and managed to eclipse him in the evil department, making a deal with her wouldn’t be the heroic thing to do. It would be pretty understandable and arguably even romantic, although even Barry knows Iris wouldn’t want to be rescued because he traded a life for hers.