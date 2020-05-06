Why The Flash Shouldn’t Bring Iris Back From The Mirrorverse In Season 6 Finale

Certain, followers would not must spend what may very well be an particularly lengthy hiatus worrying about Iris being trapped on the improper aspect of the Mirrorverse if she makes her escape within the finale, however Iris has been stepping up and crushing her personal storyline within the second half of Season 6. Her meaty storyline within the Mirrorverse has additionally taken Barry and Co. on Earth Prime in some contemporary new instructions, which is vital for a present that has been on for so long as The Flash.