Why The Flash Shouldn’t Bring Iris Back From The Mirrorverse In Season 6 Finale

Spoilers forward for the penultimate episode of The Flash Season 6, referred to as “Pay the Piper.”
The A plot of “Pay the Piper” pitted the nice guys of Earth Prime towards Godspeed with a reluctant help from Pied Piper, however the actual meat of The Flash on Might 5 involved Iris and Co. caught within the Mirrorverse. Barry and Cisco have been reeling from the information that Iris and Kamilla have been changed by doubles, and so they don’t know that Iris and Kamilla are working to free themselves from the opposite aspect of the Mirrorverse. With just one episode left in Season 6, I say Iris wants to remain the place she is.
Now, I do not say this as a result of I would like Crew Flash to endure or Iris to nonetheless must undergo her personal private hell, which has ranged from being changed to watching her husband unknowingly hook up along with her alternative to being betrayed. Iris ought to keep within the Mirrorverse within the Season 6 finale for 2 causes: Season 6 is ending early, and there is nonetheless lots of potential to the story within the Mirrorverse.
Because of the manufacturing shutdowns that impacted the tv trade, The Flash has to finish its sixth season three episodes in need of its unique 22-episode order. Episode 19, referred to as “Success Is Assured,” was by no means supposed to finish Season 6, so if Iris returned in Episode 19, that will imply no extra of Iris within the Mirrorverse when The Flash returns for Season 7.
Certain, followers would not must spend what may very well be an particularly lengthy hiatus worrying about Iris being trapped on the improper aspect of the Mirrorverse if she makes her escape within the finale, however Iris has been stepping up and crushing her personal storyline within the second half of Season 6. Her meaty storyline within the Mirrorverse has additionally taken Barry and Co. on Earth Prime in some contemporary new instructions, which is vital for a present that has been on for so long as The Flash.
An escape from the Mirrorverse in Episode 19 because the Season 6 finale would additionally imply The Flash in all probability rushes Iris (and presumably Kamilla and Singh) out of the Mirrorverse, which might be a disappointment after how the present has taken its time along with her story. “Success Is Assured” will not be one strong hour of Iris and Co. within the Mirrorverse, in any case! In truth, the episode description does not point out something about what Iris is as much as. Have a look:
Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a dangerous plan to save lots of Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) makes an attempt to cease Sue (visitor star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that might destroy her life.
Personally, I am hoping the episode description does not point out something occurring within the Mirrorverse as a result of the story there’s too massive to be spoiled, even when I’m rooting for the story to finish with Iris nonetheless separated from the remainder of Crew Flash. No matter occurs, “Success Is Assured” should wrap The Flash till Season 7.
Make sure you tune in to The CW on Tuesday, Might 12 at eight p.m. ET for the Season 6 finale of The Flash. For some extra viewing choices within the not-too-distant future, you’ll want to try our 2020 summer season premiere schedule.
