Why The Good Doctor Made Those ‘Horrible Decisions’ To Kill Off That Major Character

That’s a very powerful query. Look, I’m not going to present you reply, however Nick has been nice. He was so nice taking place the ultimate highway right here. These are the horrible choices it’s a must to make once you’re working a TV present. You wish to inform sincere tales. You wish to inform tales of life and demise, and that features your regulars from time to time, and from time to time it’s a must to make the dangerous selection as a result of in any other case you don’t have credibility. In an effort to maintain the present sincere, each once in a while the worst has to occur, and we wished to throw our characters into this example, and we wished to be sincere about it. We wished to see the fallout from that. That’s the extent of the reply I may give you.