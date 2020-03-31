Why The Good Doctor Made Those ‘Horrible Decisions’ To Kill Off That Major Character

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Season three finale of The Good Doctor on ABC, known as “I Love You.”
The Good Doctor delivered what was promised in its third season finale: a serious demise. There was no bait-and-switch this time round for one character to miraculously survive in opposition to all odds whereas one other shockingly died. No, The Good Doctor killed Dr. Melendez, as anticipated, within the Season three finale, and followers will now should say goodbye to authentic forged member Nicholas Gonzalez. Good Doctor showrunner David Shore has spoken out to elucidate why he made the “horrible choices” that led to Melendez’s demise.
Melendez after all died to the inner accidents that had been hidden for many of final week’s episode and proved to be rather more severe than anyone initially guessed in “I Love You.” He came upon he was dying early sufficient that he bought some heartfelt goodbyes with Glassman, Lim, and Claire, although, with the final ending in a mutual confession of affection. (I do not wish to say that I known as it final week, however I completely known as it.) It wasn’t a cliffhanger demise that instantly minimize to the credit, however diehard Melendez followers won’t be at peace with it for some time.
Good Doctor showrunner David Shore defined why there have been “horrible choices” concerned, saying this about why the present killed Melendez off:
That’s a very powerful query. Look, I’m not going to present you reply, however Nick has been nice. He was so nice taking place the ultimate highway right here. These are the horrible choices it’s a must to make once you’re working a TV present. You wish to inform sincere tales. You wish to inform tales of life and demise, and that features your regulars from time to time, and from time to time it’s a must to make the dangerous selection as a result of in any other case you don’t have credibility. In an effort to maintain the present sincere, each once in a while the worst has to occur, and we wished to throw our characters into this example, and we wished to be sincere about it. We wished to see the fallout from that. That’s the extent of the reply I may give you.
In keeping with David Shore to TVLine, one of many characters was going to should die in the event that they had been going to enter such a harmful scenario. Lots of the fundamental characters’ lives had been at risk sooner or later or different within the two-parter because of the earthquake, however by the second half of the finale episode there have been actually solely two regulars who may fulfill the promise that The Good Doctor would kill any person off. Dr. Melendez was going downhill on the hospital, and Shaun was minutes away from drowning as he refused to desert a lady to die alone.
On condition that The Good Doctor wasn’t going to kill the titular good physician when the present has been renewed for a fourth season, the writing was on the wall for Dr. Melendez. Any person dying within the finale was real looking for David Shore, and the two-parter arrange a plot the place it just about needed to be Melendez who died. So, why the choice that Melendez needed to be the one to go, when The Good Doctor appeared to be organising a love story between him and Claire? David Shore defined:
We second-guessed this choice always, nonetheless do… Look, we liked throwing him on this world [of the earthquake] on the finish and it labored for thus many nice tales. We’ve bought 4 parallel however completely different tales happening in these final two episodes — 5, truly — and as soon as we had been on this world, that is the one which labored for Melendez. However it wasn’t like we had been planning for his exit. It was extra, ‘This was the world we had been in, and that is the story we had been telling, and that is what labored inside that world.’
Apparently, David Shore and the writers did not resolve to kill Melendez after which write the two-parter round his eventual demise. As an alternative, the story they put collectively to finish the third season culminated in a personality’s demise, and that character was Dr. Melendez. Contemplating Shore’s assertion that they are nonetheless second-guessing the choice that Melendez could be the one to go, I feel it is solely truthful if followers get to be upset about it for some time. In any case, Melendez died on a present that’s wonderful at discovering methods for its characters to outlive.
I personally have combined emotions about Melendez’s demise. On the one hand, I preferred him as a personality and was trying ahead to how The Good Doctor would deal with his shifting dynamic with Claire, who actually could not catch a break this season. Alternatively, The Good Doctor made it fairly clear that Melendez could be the one to die, so the one punch it actually packed was emotional, and it labored emotionally for me.
Did I cry? Sure I did, and I credit score the present for delivering a “twist” that I used to be completely satisfied was coming however pulling a response out of me anyway. Nonetheless, why do my exhibits should maintain killing folks off this week?
After all, loads of folks had been crying with this episode, and I’ve to present kudos to Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, and Christina Chang particularly for his or her ultimate scenes collectively. They made Dr. Melendez’s arc in “I Love You” just about the one fascinating a part of the episode for me, regardless that Morgan studying that her profession is perhaps over as a consequence of her heroic measures that nonetheless might have ruined her palms units up an fascinating plot, and Park’s story packed a punch as nicely.
I did love Shaun’s scenes with Vera and the hero reveal on the finish when it turned out that he’d saved Vera and himself, however the happily-ever-after kiss with Lea fell flat for me. I am unsure if that is as a result of I used to be too busy being unhappy about Melendez to be blissful for them or as a result of I believed it was too simple after all of the very actual points nonetheless between them, however their reunion wasn’t a spotlight in my e-book.
Sadly, The Good Doctor will not ship the aftermath of any of the finale twists any time too quickly. Though the present has already been renewed for Season 4, the primary three all debuted in late September. Throw within the coronavirus pandemic that halted the manufacturing of among the largest exhibits on tv, and Season Four is probably going greater than six months off. Nonetheless, at the least it did not on a cliffhanger that may go away followers questioning for nonetheless lengthy hiatus lasts!
Add Comment