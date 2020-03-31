Why The Good Doctor’s Big Death Was Too ‘Early,’ According To The Star

In all probability not… It’s powerful, as a result of we’re not a Gray’s Anatomy. We’re primarily a procedural that has quite a lot of smatterings of coronary heart and character round it. As a lot as we’re an ensemble, the subject material isn’t a lot [about us], you already know? Issues are parceled out little by little, which could be powerful for an actor in some ways, and lot of occasions I’m serving drugs and getting different jobs carried out when different components of the character have been sort of uncared for. However that’s half and parcel of what makes this present a bit of totally different, and I believe that is also perhaps what retains audiences coming again, as a result of they need that style of one thing, however we by no means dole it out cheaply. So to reply your query, I really feel like there was nonetheless so much on the desk for Neil, and I used to be actually having fun with watching him be taught his classes and his, you already know, fixed pursuit of perfection that after all we’re all going to fall wanting.