Why The Good Doctor’s Big Death Was Too ‘Early,’ According To The Star

Spoilers forward for The Good Physician Season three finale, referred to as “I Love You.”
The first installment of The Good Doctor’s two-part season finale noticed San Jose struck with a lethal earthquake, and Dr. Neil Melendez appeared to be doing wonderful sufficient earlier than he collapsed on the finish of the episode from inside bleeding. The promo for the Season three finale had teased a looming demise, making ready viewers for the worst, and sadly, the tragic flip of occasions noticed Melendez succumb to his accidents. In saying goodbye to his character, star Nicholas Gonzalez revealed that he thought The Good Doctor’s large demise got here too “early.”
It’s arduous to make it to the opposite facet of a catastrophic occasion on a medical present with none main repercussions befalling a sequence common character. Even The Good Physician showrunner David Shore believed that “horrible selections” have been made on the highway to kill off Melendez. Requested what his personal response was when studying the Season three finale script, Nicholas Gonzalez revealed that it wasn’t simple coming to phrases with Melendez’s demise. Right here’s what he informed TVLine:
It was powerful as a result of I felt like nothing was ok. It wasn’t going to be a ok goodbye as a result of, you already know, I believe it’s a bit of early… so I believe that nothing was ever going to actually really feel acceptable. But it surely was crucial to me that the connection with Dr. Lim be honored. I knew what was taking place with Melendez and Claire, however I needed to ensure that [his relationship with Lim] was not one thing that in any manner appeared like second fiddle… You wanted to really feel the veracity of it and the current nature of it. And I hope that’s what got here throughout.
That’s extremely considerate. On a barely brighter notice, Melendez at the very least discovered he was dying early sufficient that he obtained some heartfelt conversations with Claire and Lim earlier than passing away, with Claire lastly declaring her love for him. Not like what different reveals could have carried out, The Good Doctor’s Season three finale didn’t finish on an enormous cliffhanger that will’ve left followers up in arms questioning whether or not Melendez was really useless or not. It is the little issues that rely, I suppose.
That stated, Nicholas Gonzalez believed that there was nonetheless much more story left for Melendez. The actor didn’t suppose he’d carried out every part he’d got down to do with the character. In his phrases:
In all probability not… It’s powerful, as a result of we’re not a Gray’s Anatomy. We’re primarily a procedural that has quite a lot of smatterings of coronary heart and character round it. As a lot as we’re an ensemble, the subject material isn’t a lot [about us], you already know? Issues are parceled out little by little, which could be powerful for an actor in some ways, and lot of occasions I’m serving drugs and getting different jobs carried out when different components of the character have been sort of uncared for. However that’s half and parcel of what makes this present a bit of totally different, and I believe that is also perhaps what retains audiences coming again, as a result of they need that style of one thing, however we by no means dole it out cheaply. So to reply your query, I really feel like there was nonetheless so much on the desk for Neil, and I used to be actually having fun with watching him be taught his classes and his, you already know, fixed pursuit of perfection that after all we’re all going to fall wanting.
That’s it for Season three of The Good Physician. The medical drama has already been renewed for Season 4, however keep tuned to CinemaBlend to see whether or not the coronavirus pandemic will closely influence the present subsequent season. Within the meantime, keep up to date with our up to date TV record concerning sequence delays and shortened seasons.
