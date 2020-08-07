Why The Harry Potter Movies Are Already Jumping From HBO Max To Another Streaming Service

Both an organization should buy out these explicit streaming rights to its personal IP, like Disney+ did with Star Wars, or particular momentary offers might be hatched, such because the one which introduced Harry Potter onto HBO Max for opening day. Within the latter case, which is what we’re beginning to see extra of in latest occasions, the streaming rights have been borrowed from NBCUniversal, which as of this second has the published and cable rights to the Harry Potter films till 2025. With that settlement expiring quickly, it is again to NBCUniversal the Potter films go, until one other settlement is drafted or Warner Bros buys again the rights to the movies, whichever comes first.