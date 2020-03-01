Why The Invisible Man Never Tries To Convince The Audience Elisabeth Moss Might Be Crazy

In The Invisible Man, Elisabeth Moss’ character Cecilia escapes an abusive relationship with a genius scientist, Adrian (Oliver Jackson Cohen), solely to be terrorized by him after he fakes his personal suicide. All through the movie, he makes use of a swimsuit that renders him invisible to try to drive her loopy and finally ends up getting her dedicated after making it seem as if she misplaced it and killed her finest good friend. At one level, it appears as if Adrian’s brother Tom (Michael Dorman) was the person within the swimsuit, and that he had held Adrian captive in his house. However Cecilia finally outsmarts Adrian and will get him to confess that he orchestrated all of it to be able to gaslight her. The movie ends with Cecilia exacting her revenge on Adrian, as she dons his swimsuit and kills him, making it appear like a suicide.